Fla AG James Uthmeier Targets Google, Meta, Reddit, Snap, TikTok Over Sweepstakes Casino Ads

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent formal letters on September 24 to Google, Meta, Reddit, Snap, and TikTok, demanding they halt the advertising of sweepstakes casino platforms to state residents. The legal push targets the digital distribution layer, arguing that ad networks facilitating unlicensed gambling apps share direct liability under Florida law.

Uthmeier Escalates Pressure Upstream Against Big Tech Ad Networks

The letters sent to the five major tech platforms mark a distinct tactical shift in regulatory enforcement. Instead of exclusively chasing down individual gaming operators, Florida’s legal strategy is choking off the marketing pipeline.

Florida Attorney General Uthmeier: We're not settling with Meta, we're going to court

According to Uthmeier’s office, the enforcement notices specifically highlight sweepstakes casinos like Stake and VGW-owned brands including Chumba Casino, LuckyLand, and Global Poker. These exact operators were named in lawsuits filed by the attorney general’s office in Hillsborough County Circuit Court just last month. Those August lawsuits also took aim at payment processors—including Worldpay, Trustly, Praxis, and Breeze Labs—allegedly facilitating transactions for the platforms.

The Dual-Currency Model Facing State Scrutiny

Sweepstakes casinos have avoided traditional gambling licensing by utilizing a clever virtual currency architecture. Players purchase packages of virtual “Gold Coins” bundled with a secondary promotional currency, commonly known as Sweeps Coins, which can eventually be redeemed for cash prizes. Operators have long maintained that offering a free method of obtaining this promotional currency eliminates the “consideration” element required to legally classify an operation as a lottery or gambling site under state laws.

Photo: casino.org

State regulators are systematically tearing down that defense. Florida’s legal action argues that the dual-currency system is nothing more than a thin veneer disguising real-money online gambling. This regional push is part of a broader national wave of crackdowns.

Big tech platforms have served as the primary growth engine for these business models. A 2025 American Gaming Association analysis using Sensor Tower data showed extensive ad placements for Chumba Casino across Reddit, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, X, and Instagram, while other operators heavily invested their ad spend into YouTube. Beyond programmatic ad units, the industry relies heavily on influencer marketing, sports sponsorships, and affiliate programs, such as Stake.us paying commissions for referred players alongside promotional content featuring UFC athletes.

LIVE: Florida AG James Uthmeier speaks in Jacksonville

The clock is now ticking toward the October 23 compliance deadline. Whether Google, Meta, Reddit, Snap, and TikTok choose to pull regional ad inventory or prepare for a prolonged courtroom battle with the Florida attorney general’s office will set a powerful precedent for how digital ad networks police high-risk financial and gaming products nationwide.