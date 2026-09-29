Toddler Pulls Out Loaded Gun at Michigan Daycare, Parent Arrested

A toddler pulled a loaded pistol from a backpack on Monday, September 28, 2026, at a daycare facility in Canton, Michigan. The incident triggered an active police investigation and left a parent—who serves as a law enforcement officer in a neighboring jurisdiction—in police custody. Police Chief Joseph Bialy confirmed at a news conference that no children or staff members suffered injuries during the midday episode. Authorities credited vigilant personnel with intercepting the child before disaster struck, while officials grapple with the glaring security failures that allowed a lethal weapon into a room filled with young children.

Surveillance Footage Reveals Moment Staff Intercepted Weapon

The alarming sequence unfolded inside a childcare room in Canton, located in southeast Michigan, where instructors maintained a constant presence. A watchful teacher immediately recognized the grave danger as the toddler withdrew the firearm from a backpack brought into the facility. That swift intervention prevented what could have easily transformed into an unthinkable tragedy.

“Had that not happened, I do not know where we would be right now or what kind of conversation I would be having,” Bialy remarked to reporters. He noted that he watched surveillance footage of the incident and found it deeply unsettling despite knowing the outcome.

Parent Identified as Off-Duty Law Enforcement Officer

Investigators swiftly identified the firearm’s owner as one of the child’s parents, an active-duty police officer employed outside of Canton. Officials confirmed that the weapon was a personal firearm rather than an official service piece. Chief Bialy emphasized that authorities found no evidence of malicious intent on the part of any adult involved, characterizing the episode instead as a critical breakdown in personal weapon storage.

“I think it really falls back on safe security of a firearm, making sure that we know where our firearms are located, that they are not accessible to anyone,” Bialy stated. The parent remains in police custody as local authorities continue their review of the circumstances surrounding the unsecured weapon.

Facility Implements Mandatory Bag Searches Following Close Call

In the wake of the close call, the daycare facility is overhauling its daily operational policies. While Chief Bialy noted that the center already maintained robust security measures prior to Monday’s event, administrators are immediately implementing stricter screening protocols. Moving forward, staff members will conduct thorough searches of all backpacks and bags brought into the building to ensure no further hazardous items cross the threshold.