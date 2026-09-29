Philipp Amthor ousts chancellery strandkorb from federal chancellery in Berlin

Philipp Amthor Ousts Chancellery Strandkorb After Public Uproar

State Minister Philipp Amthor has ordered his controversial balcony strandkorb removed from the Federal Chancellery in Berlin and shipped back to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern following intense public backlash. The 33-year-old Christian Democratic Union politician, who recently stepped into his role overseeing federal-state relations under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, originally purchased the maritime lounge chair with his own funds as a personal nod to his Baltic Sea origins. Yet, what was intended as a harmless symbol of regional pride quickly snowballed into a public relations headache on social media, prompting swift political damage control.

From the Baltic Coast to the Chancellery Balcony

The entire political tempest began with a few seconds of footage in the second season of the ZDF documentary series Inside CDU. Cameras captured Amthor ascending the grand staircases of the Federal Chancellery and inspecting a traditional wicker beach chair hoisted onto the sprawling balcony outside his new office. Speaking to the suppliers, Amthor casually remarked, “Yeah, that looks great,” before pondering aloud whether he might eventually swivel the chair into the Chancellery garden for rare moments of downtime.

The vendor who supplied the piece, independent distributor Dirk Mund, later defended the purchase to dpa, noting that Amthor selected the simplest and most modest model available—the Original Heringsdorfer—costing roughly 1,600 euros plus shipping, originally intended for Amthor’s former post at the Digital Ministry before being moved to the Chancellery.

Photo: zdfheute.de

Social Media Firestorm and Accusations of Tone-Deafness

Online critics viewed the scene through a far less charitable lens. Social media users across Instagram and X compared the spacious office setup to a suburban supermarket, while others slammed the display as elitist theater. Some bewildered observers initially mistook the documentary segment for satire or artificial intelligence deepfakes, while another user lamented what they termed “late Roman decadence in its final stage.” Facing mounting accusations of hubris and detachment from reality during a brutal political climate for the Union, Amthor decided the optics were indefensible. A government spokesperson announced that the State Minister took the criticism very seriously and arranged for the furniture piece to be hauled back north.

Confronting the CDU’s Post-Election Realities

Beyond the coastal furniture debacle, Amthor faces far heavier political burdens as the CDU struggles to regain its footing. The same ZDF documentary captures Amthor sitting somber on the backseat of a car following a bruising election defeat in Saxony-Anhalt, bluntly warning that the rise of the Alternative for Germany poses an existential threat to the party.

Photo: zeit.de

Compounding these national pressures, the CDU in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern crashed to 4.9 percent in regional voting, wiping the party out of the state parliament for the first time in its history. In response, Amthor stepped up to take over the state party chairmanship on an interim basis. With close ties to party leader Friedrich Merz safeguarding his bureaucratic ascent, Amthor’s career momentum remains intact, even if his office balcony is now definitively stripped of coastal decorum.

news>