Lionel Messi expands Fort Lauderdale footprint with $8M Florida property

Lionel Messi has expanded his footprint in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, purchasing an US$ 8 milhões (R$ 41 milhões) waterfront property adjacent to his existing mansion. The 712-square-meter residence features six bedrooms, a private dock, and spans a 1,600-square-meter lot within the gated Bay Colony community, adding to his regional investments following his arrival at Inter Miami.

The Messi family's waterfront holdings overview

Real Estate Footprint: The latest acquisition brings the Messi family’s combined waterfront holdings in Bay Colony to over 1,680 square meters of built space with approximately 100 meters of water frontage.

Inside the Bay Colony Acquisition

The newly acquired property sits at number 71 Compass Lane inside Bay Colony, an exclusive gated community defined by large waterfront estates and direct canal access. Built in 1977, the house offers approximately 712 square meters of built space across a plot exceeding 1,600 square meters. It includes six full bathrooms, one half-bath, a swimming pool, and roughly 49 meters of direct water frontage connected to the regional canal network.

Real estate market data published by La Nación indicates that the previous owners, Michael and Michelle Nelson, originally purchased the home in 2013 for US$ 2,7 milhões. Thirteen years later, the property changed hands to the Argentine star for nearly triple that acquisition price, reflecting the rapid appreciation of prime waterfront real estate in South Florida.

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Comparing the Two Florida Estates

The newly purchased home is smaller than the primary residence the Messi family secured shortly after his arrival at Inter Miami in September 2023. For the initial mansion, the forward paid approximately US$ 10,7 milhões. That larger estate spans roughly 974 square meters of built space on a 1,765-square-meter lot, boasting about 50 meters of water frontage.

While the 2023 purchase features eight suites—including two VIP rooms—nine full bathrooms, a powder room, and a 148-square-meter master suite designed by Lori Morris with interiors featured in Florida Design, the new acquisition serves as an immediate neighboring extension. Together, the two properties create a sprawling compound totaling more than 1,680 square meters of built area.

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Messi Fort Lauderdale Real Estate Portfolio Comparison Property Metric Original Mansion (2023) New Neighboring Estate (2026) Acquisition Year 2023 2026 Purchase Price ~US$ 10,7 milhões US$ 8 milhões (R$ 41 milhões) Built Area ~974 sq. meters ~712 sq. meters Lot Size ~1,765 sq. meters >1,600 sq. meters Water Frontage ~50 meters ~49 meters Bedrooms / Suites 8 suites 6 bedrooms

Securing Privacy in South Florida

The combined landholding guarantees approximately 100 meters of continuous waterfront access along the Bay Colony canals.