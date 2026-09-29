UAEMéx Judo Squads Gear Up for Year-End Tournaments at Copa Toluca 2026

Head coach Carlos Alberto García Montes de Oca noted the tournament served as a vital preparatory milestone against regional and institutional rivals ahead of late-season competitions.

Testing Depth Against National Collegiate Rivals

The Copa Toluca 2026 brought together roughly 150 athletes at the Gimnasio “Guillermo Ortega Vargas,” establishing a high-intensity crucible for university squads. For the UAEMéx delegation, sending nearly 20 competitors across both Superior and Media Superior divisions provided an ideal testing ground to evaluate tactical readiness.

The event featured formidable programs from across the country. Delegations traveled from Querétaro, Michoacán, Puebla, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Aguascalientes, and Chiapas. Elite institutional rivals, including the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), fielded competitive entries, turning the regional open into a national preview.

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“There were about 20 of our representatives from High School and University. This experience was very useful for them because several of these players will be the rivals of the university students in the various competitions we will have in this final stretch of the year,” explained UAEMéx head coach Carlos Alberto García Montes de Oca regarding the strategic value of the matchups.

Honoring a Legacy in the State of Mexico

Beyond the tactical sparring and developmental evaluations, the 18th edition of the Copa Toluca held deep historical resonance for the local combat sports community. Tournament organizers dedicated this year’s competition to honoring Eduardo Zárate Serrano, a legendary coach who shaped generations of judokas in the Estado de México.

Photo: nuevoenlace.mx

Marking one year since his passing, the tribute recognized Zárate Serrano’s enduring legacy and foundational contributions to regional athletic development. The event successfully merged high-level competitive preparation with a poignant commemoration of one of the state’s most influential martial arts figures.

Tournament Detail Specification Event Name Copa Toluca 2026 (18th Edition) Date September 28, 2026 Venue “Guillermo Ortega Vargas” Gymnasium UAEMéx Representation ~20 athletes (Superior & Media Superior) Total Field Size ~150 athletes Head Coach Carlos Alberto García Montes de Oca

Looking Ahead to Year-End Championships

With the Copa Toluca in the books, the auriverde squad turns its focus toward the dense calendar awaiting them in the final months of 2026. Coach García Montes de Oca confirmed that the athletes met internal expectations, establishing a cohesive and competitive core capable of handling upcoming multi-institution tournaments.

By securing crucial mat time against opponents from the UNAM, IPN, and multiple state associations, UAEMéx has sharpened its competitive edge. The program now enters its final training blocks positioned to translate these regional evaluations into peak performance when the national collegiate calendar resumes.