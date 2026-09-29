Yeosu Launches 2026 Chonse Loan Interest Support Program

The city of Yeosu has allocated a total budget of 10억 원 to launch the 2026 Chonse Housing Loan Interest Support Program. Targeting approximately 580 households, including 380 existing beneficiaries and 200 newly selected families, the municipal initiative aims to alleviate housing cost burdens for young adults and newlyweds.

The Bottom Line

Capital Allocation: The municipal government has deployed a total budget of 10억 원 of city funds to subsidize residential rental liabilities.

The municipal government has deployed a total budget of 10억 원 of city funds to subsidize residential rental liabilities. Household Reach: The program covers roughly 580 households in total, absorbing 380 existing beneficiaries alongside 200 newly qualified applicants.

The program covers roughly 580 households in total, absorbing 380 existing beneficiaries alongside 200 newly qualified applicants. Financial Relief Limits: Approved applicants receive monthly subsidies capped at 200,000 won, scaling up to 300,000 won monthly based on dependent child tiers, across durations spanning 24 to 60 months.

Application Windows and Allocation Mechanics

New applicants must submit their documentation between October 1 and October 30, 2026. Meanwhile, previously selected households enrolled in the continuation track face an application window spanning November 2 through November 30, 2026.

Should initial new applicant pools fail to fill the 200-household quota, municipal officials have scheduled a secondary supplementary recruitment phase running from November 16 to November 30, 2026.

Photo: newsro.kr

Eligibility Thresholds and Asset Boundaries

To qualify for the subsidy, applicants must satisfy strict demographic and financial parameters. The program is restricted to non-homeowners aged 18 to 45 who have secured or intend to secure a rental loan for residential property located within Yeosu. Eligible demographics span newlyweds, expectant couples, households with minor children, single-parent families, job seekers, entry-level workers, and single-person laborers.

Household Classification Income Ceiling (Annual) Maximum Subsidy Duration Newlywed Couples 1억 원 (Combined) Up to 60 Months Multi-Child Families 1억 3천만 원 (Combined) Up to 60 Months Single-Parent Families 6천만 원 Up to 60 Months Unmarried Youth / Workers Variable (Parental/Individual) Up to 24-60 Months

Property eligibility is similarly restricted by structural metrics. Target residences must be situated within Yeosu with a dedicated floor area of 85 square meters or less. The official lease agreement execution date must fall between January 1, 2024, and September 30, 2026. However, multi-parent households supporting two or more minor children are exempt from these spatial area limitations.

Historical Continuity and Municipal Housing Strategy

Yeosu has maintained structured rental assistance programs since 2020. Records show that between 2020 and 2025, the local government successfully distributed rental support to a cumulative total of 1,990 households.

Detailed criteria and submission guidelines remain accessible via official municipal channels on the Yeosu city portal.