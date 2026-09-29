LMU Data Breach: 600 000 Student Records Compromised in Cyberattack

The breach exposes enrollment master data spanning roughly 50 years, forcing the institution to partially shut down its systems to contain the threat while security teams work to understand the full scope of the unauthorized access.

A Half-Century of Academic Records Exposed

While records stretching up to 1994 contain strictly basic master data and semester histories, information belonging to students enrolled from 2005 onward may also include banking details.

Beyond financial data, the compromised datasets occasionally feature health insurance numbers, Bafög federal student financial aid identifiers, specific study progression details, prior academic degrees, and reasons for taking academic leaves of absence. Despite the broad sweep of personal information accessed, the university confirmed that examination results, grades, and individual academic performance metrics remain entirely unaffected by the intrusion.

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Phased IT Restoration Amid Ongoing Scrutiny

In response to the security incident, the university partially shut down parts of its enrollment architecture to contain the threat. Following a thorough technical inspection and a complete system overhaul, the primary enrollment portal went live again on September 22.

The centralized lecture directory, known as LSF, remained offline during the initial containment phase. The institution scheduled a phased reactivation of the LSF service, restricting access exclusively through the Munich Scientific Network and the internal LMU administrative network to mitigate lingering security vulnerabilities. Officials confirmed that any missing grade entries from the intervening weeks will be updated shortly, alongside adjusted deadlines for course registrations.

Limited Operational Recovery Across Specialized Portals

Operational recovery varies significantly across the university’s diverse digital ecosystem. While evaluation and testing platforms including EvaSys and EvaExam successfully returned to operation, specialized systems such as OpenCampus and the Apte aptitude assessment procedure remain offline as security audits continue.

University representatives noted that administrative retention obligations legally require the institution to preserve specific student records long after graduation, particularly to satisfy statutory information requirements and social security verification mandates such as pension insurance records. Despite the extensive compromise of personal records, university channels report that no extortion demand has been received, and no concrete evidence indicates that the stolen data has been maliciously exploited.

What Affected Individuals Need to Know Now

The university previously issued proactive security recommendations urging all current and former students within the 50-year exposure window to maintain heightened vigilance regarding their personal accounts and communications. While the origin of the cyberattack and the specific motives behind the infiltration remain under active investigation, external actors operating from abroad are suspected.

As the university continues its technical remediation and rolls out remaining digital services, affected individuals should monitor institutional announcements for further updates regarding secure administrative access. How will universities balance the legal necessity of long-term data retention against escalating cybersecurity threats in an era of sophisticated digital intrusions?