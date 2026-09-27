Pokemon TCG Pocket – Every New And Returning Card Confirmed For Deluxe Pack: Mega

Pokémon TCG Pocket is launching Deluxe Pack: Mega from September 29 to October 29, 2026, introducing a limited-time expansion where every four-card booster guarantees at least one high-rarity card alongside late-October game updates.

Deluxe Pack: Mega Release and Collection Details

The digital card game is turning its latest expansion into an annual tradition that closes out its second year. The set draws cards from the past 12 months of B series expansions, stretching from Mega Rising through Ruler of the Skies. Players can acquire cards they missed without opening packs from individual sets, or collect newly illustrated variants.

Photo: pokemon.com

By making the Deluxe Pack: Mega the grand finale of its second year, Pokémon TCG Pocket has officially established these special expansions as a yearly occurrence. Spanning everything from Mega Rising to Ruler of the Skies, Deluxe Pack: Mega lets players fill any missing slots in their binders by drawing from every expansion launched over the prior 12 months. Beyond just catching up on missed items, the Deluxe Pack: Mega collection introduces a fresh selection of cards to acquire. A promotional video showcasing our initial look at both new and returning cards arriving in Pocket through this upcoming set on September 29, 2026, has been released, allowing you to examine every single one of them below.

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Unlike standard expansions, every booster pack contains four cards rather than five, with one card guaranteed to be four-diamond rare or higher. According to Nintendo Life, a recent software update now categorizes reissued cards under their original expansion, ensuring a returning card appears where players anticipate finding it rather than solely residing beneath the new pack.

Confirmed Returning and New Cards

Ten returning four-diamond ex cards have been confirmed for the set: Gengar, Lopunny, Blaziken, Diancie, Rayquaza, Miraidon, Greninja, Meowscarada, Vaporeon, and Teal Mask Ogrepon. Among the returning cards in Deluxe Pack: Mega are another five Mega Evolution ex cards that actually function as new additions within the upcoming booster pack. Because they are two-star illustration rares featuring fresh artwork, completionist collectors maintaining virtual sets now have at least five distinct motivations to start opening digital Deluxe Pack: Mega booster packs.

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Starting Wednesday, September 30, you can display your formidable new cards using matching card covers and backgrounds highlighting the striking Mega Charizard X.

Upcoming In-Game Feature Reworks and Changes

Expect substantial updates around late October 2026 as several gameplay elements are overhauled to enhance the overall user experience. To start, a community decks system will debut, enabling you to search for publicly shared decks created by fellow players and assemble them yourself if you possess the required cards. Although your existing rental decks will be removed, you will gain the ability to rent decks containing cards from the newest booster packs for unlimited usage across both solo and versus matches! Theme deck lists and deck missions will also be discontinued. In addition, step-up battles are being transformed into an engaging solo-battle format featuring progressively tougher stages as you advance. Following this implementation, legacy step-up battles will become inaccessible, meaning you will no longer be able to earn their initial rewards or complete associated battle tasks. Lastly, the Release Celebration: Poké Gold bundles will conclude when this fresh series launches, making this your final opportunity to buy them directly in the game or via the official web store.

Photo: thegamer.com

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Limited-Time In-Game Events and Availability

The Deluxe Pack: Mega expansion becomes available starting September 30, or September 29 in select time zones, and leaves the regular lineup on October 29, 2026. Nintendo Life indicates that Deluxe Pack: Mega will become available on September 30—or September 29 depending on your region—with every single pack featuring at least one guaranteed Pokémon ex card. Debuting from September 30th to October 29th, it promises a return of cards exclusive to previous packs.