Ex-Cop Direk Thomas Surrenders for 2018 Chevy Silverado Theft

Former Police Officer Surrenders After 2018 Chevy Silverado Theft Linked Across Georgia Agencies

Camden County, Georgia authorities confirmed that 33-year-old former law enforcement officer Direk Thomas surrendered at the Camden County Jail on September 16, 2026, following a convoluted multi-agency vehicle theft investigation. Thomas was accused of stealing a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado from Bennett Chrysler, along with a Camden County School District trailer and a lawnmower, more than a year and a half after the initial November 2024 police report.

Former police officer faces charges for stolen vehicle The Suspect: Direk Thomas, a 33-year-old former Camden County police officer, turned himself in on September 16, 2026.

Direk Thomas, a 33-year-old former Camden County police officer, turned himself in on September 16, 2026. The Timeline: The vehicle was reported stolen on November 26, 2024, but remained undetected until a June 25, 2026, traffic stop at the Yulee inspection station in Florida.

The vehicle was reported stolen on November 26, 2024, but remained undetected until a June 25, 2026, traffic stop at the Yulee inspection station in Florida. The Charges: Thomas faces seven total counts, including three theft charges, document forgery, official misconduct, and identity falsification.

A Long Gap Between the Initial Report and the Florida Traffic Stop

The sequence of events leading to Thomas’s surrender highlights unusual delays in tracking down stolen municipal and commercial property. Bennett Chrysler filed a report on November 26, 2024, detailing the theft of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and a lawnmower from the dealership lot. Investigators later discovered that a trailer missing from the Camden County School District was also tied to the case.

Despite the active investigation, the stolen truck spent months on the road. Crucially, the vehicle was finally flagged on June 25, 2026, during a routine check at the Yulee inspection station in neighboring Florida. Although Thomas was not taken into custody immediately at the checkpoint, subsequent inquiries quickly pinned down his identity and linked him to the multi-jurisdictional thefts.

Inside the Seven Charges and Recovered Evidence

As state and local investigators unraveled the scope of the operation, the inventory of recovered property expanded significantly beyond a single truck. Law enforcement eventually slapped Thomas with seven distinct charges encompassing three counts of theft, official misconduct, document forgery, and identity falsification.

The investigation took a sharper turn when authorities discovered two Glynn County Police Department tablet devices among Thomas’s personal belongings. The presence of law enforcement hardware from a separate agency prompted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to examine whether Thomas’s former status as a police officer afforded him a temporary shield or created blind spots within local intelligence-sharing networks during the seventeen-month gap between the theft and his identification.

Key Metrics of the Direk Thomas Investigation Event / Item Details Suspect Profile Direk Thomas (Age 33, Former Camden County Officer) Primary Stolen Asset 2018 Chevrolet Silverado (Bennett Chrysler Dealership) Initial Report Date November 26, 2024 Inspection Stop Date June 25, 2026 (Yulee, Florida) Surrender Date September 16, 2026 (Camden County Jail) Total Charges Filed 7 counts (3 theft, forgery, official misconduct, ID falsification)

Community Fallout and the Scrutiny Facing Local Law Enforcement

News of the arrest has triggered sharp divisions among residents throughout Camden County and surrounding jurisdictions. Public reaction ranges from intense frustration over institutional betrayal to cautious optimism that accountability ultimately prevailed. When a sworn peace officer stands accused of exploiting insider knowledge to siphon equipment from dealerships and educational facilities, public trust naturally absorbs the shock.

At the same time, criminal justice observers note that the system did eventually catch up to the suspect, despite the protracted timeline. The GBI’s ongoing review aims to determine whether institutional blind spots allowed a former insider to evade detection for nearly a year and a half. It is unclear if this case will force regional agencies to tighten their equipment tracking and cross-jurisdictional communication as the legal proceedings unfold in Georgia.