Jon Watts Tipped to Direct New Star Wars Skywalker Trilogy

Lucasfilm is tipped to be returning to the Skywalker family for its next mainline Star Wars film trilogy, with director Jon Watts attached to helm the opening chapter and screenwriter Simon Kinberg writing the scripts, according to industry reports.

Jon Watts and Simon Kinberg to lead new Skywalker Saga trilogy The Creative Team: Jon Watts is attached to direct the first installment, while Simon Kinberg is writing and developing the trilogy.

Jon Watts is attached to direct the first installment, while Simon Kinberg is writing and developing the trilogy. The Narrative Focus: The project is intended to serve as the next chapter of the Skywalker Saga following 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, with Daisy Ridley expected to reprise her role as Rey.

The project is intended to serve as the next chapter of the Skywalker Saga following 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, with Daisy Ridley expected to reprise her role as Rey. The Production Timeline: While Lucasfilm readies the Shawn Levy-directed Star Wars: Starfighter for a May 2027 release, official confirmation of the new trilogy may wait until the Star Wars Celebration event.

Jon Watts and Simon Kinberg Take the Helm of a New Era

Lucasfilm is charting a course back to its most famous fictional family. Industry reports from Knight Edge Media, affirmed by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, indicate that a new Star Wars film trilogy is in development with a direct focus on the Skywalkers.

Jon Watts, who steered Tom Holland’s initial Spider-Man trilogy for Sony—including Homecoming, Far From Home, and the box-office smash No Way Home—is attached to direct the opening chapter. Watts is no stranger to the franchise, having co-created and co-written the Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, while also directing its first two episodes.

The scripts for the trilogy are being penned by Simon Kinberg. Alongside co-creating the animated series Star Wars Rebels, Kinberg’s credits include helming X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Prime Video’s series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Kinberg has reportedly been developing the project for some time to serve as the continuation of the Skywalker Saga after the divisive theatrical conclusion of The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Plot Details and the Return of Daisy Ridley

These early structural developments have prompted industry suggestions that the opening film could function as Episode X of the franchise, though neither Lucasfilm nor Disney have confirmed any official title. Radio Times has reached out to both studios for comment.

Alongside the creative team, British actress Daisy Ridley is expected to reprise her role as Rey in some capacity across the new trilogy. However, the precise nature of her involvement remains unspecified. Ridley starred as the protagonist across the most recent sequel trilogy alongside John Boyega and Adam Driver in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Watts’ attachment brings a steady hand to a franchise that has frequently experienced developmental turbulence. In recent years, several high-profile cinematic projects have stalled on the roster, including Patty Jenkins’s Rogue Squadron, a film directed by Taika Waititi, and a project centered on Lando Calrissian.

Current Production Slate and Upcoming Cinematic Releases

The news of a developing Skywalker-focused trilogy arrives as Lucasfilm prepares for its next theatrical outing, Star Wars: Starfighter. Directed by Shawn Levy and featuring Ryan Gosling, Starfighter is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 28 May 2027, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the original 1977 film.

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Upcoming Star Wars Cinematic and Developmental Slate Project Key Talent Status / Release Date Star Wars: Starfighter Directed by Shawn Levy; starring Ryan Gosling, Matt Smith, Amy Adams, Mia Goth, and Aaron Pierre In cinemas 28 May 2027 New Skywalker Trilogy (Opening Chapter) Directed by Jon Watts; written by Simon Kinberg; expected return of Daisy Ridley as Rey In development / Unconfirmed official title (potential Episode X)

The expansive cast assembled for Starfighter also features Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Oscar-nominated actress Amy Adams.

With the Star Wars Celebration 2026 convention event scheduled for next April, observers note that any official studio confirmation regarding the new Skywalker trilogy may be held until closer to Starfighter‘s theatrical launch. Because Lucasfilm has previously announced films and television series at Celebration events that subsequently stalled or failed to materialize, industry watchers remain cautiously optimistic that these latest reports will successfully reach production.