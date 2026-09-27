Euronext and Ice Europe Default Funds Reach New Peaks

Clearing Member Contributions Surge at Euronext and Ice Clear Europe

Clearing members at Euronext Clearing and Ice Clear Europe contributed record default resources to the central counterparties (CCPs) in the second quarter. Euronext’s equities division received €4.2 billion ($4.8 billion) from clearing members as of June 30, marking an 82.5% increase from three months earlier and the highest in a decade of disclosures.

Euronext equities division receives record capital postings

Record Capital Postings: Euronext’s equities division received €4.2 billion from clearing members by June 30, representing an 82.5% quarterly jump.

Euronext’s equities division received €4.2 billion from clearing members by June 30, representing an 82.5% quarterly jump. The Imbalance: Member contributions reached record default resources during Q2, while skin-in-the-game failed to keep pace.

Member contributions reached record default resources during Q2, while skin-in-the-game failed to keep pace. Division Totals: Risk Quantum analysis highlights that both Euronext Clearing and Ice Clear Europe contributed record default resources.

Unpacking the Q2 Default Resource Spike

Risk Quantum data indicates that the second quarter brought record default resources from clearing members at Euronext Clearing and Ice Clear Europe. The sharp rise to €4.2 billion at Euronext’s equities division shows the increase in member contributions. This 82.5% surge in just three months represents the highest in ten years of disclosures.

At the same time, Ice Clear Europe recorded record default resources.

The Disconnect Between Member Skin and Clearing House Capital

While clearing members are contributing liquidity into default funds, internal skin-in-the-game failed to keep pace.

Central Counterparty (CCP) Division / Asset Class Default Resource Total (Q2) Quarterly Change Euronext Clearing Equities Division €4.2 billion ($4.8 billion) +82.5% Ice Clear Europe Record

Market Implications for Clearing Participants

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.