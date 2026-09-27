Czech Republic Win 12th Billie Jean King Cup Title, Beating Ukraine

The Czech Republic secured its 12th Billie Jean King Cup title by defeating Ukraine 2-0 in the final. Karolina Muchova defeated Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-3, while Linda Noskova clinched the victory with a 6-3 7-6 (5) win over world number seven Elina Svitolina.

Clinical Singles Execution Seals the Trophy

The Czech Republic sealed a commanding 2-0 victory over Ukraine to claim their 12th Billie Jean King Cup title, continuing a rich tradition of international team dominance. With this triumph, the Czechs captured their first crown in the event since 2018, cementing their position as the second-most successful nation in the history of the competition behind the United States, who hold 18 titles. Throughout the tournament in Shenzhen, China, the champions dropped just a single set, underlining their absolute tactical and physical superiority.

The opening singles rubber set a definitive tone for the tie. Karolina Muchova, carrying the form that made her a Wimbledon runner-up, dismantled Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-3.

Noskova Overcomes Svitolina in Tight Straight-Sets Battle

With Muchova handing her side an early advantage, Linda Noskova faced the formidable task of closing out the tie against world number seven Elina Svitolina. Noskova, this year’s Wimbledon champion, rose to the occasion with a hard-fought 6-3 7-6 (5) victory.

Photo: tntsports.co.uk

Under the guidance of first-time captain Barbora Strycova—who previously lifted the trophy six times as a player between 2011 and 2018—the Czech team executed a flawless tactical game plan. Their path to the final included a ruthless quarter-final victory over Great Britain’s Sonay Kartal and Katie Boulter. That performance prompted British captain Anne Keothavong to label the Czech lineup as the “strongest team here.”

Team / Player Match Result Tournament Context Karolina Muchova (Czechia) Def. Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-3 Opening singles rubber Linda Noskova (Czechia) Def. Elina Svitolina 6-3 7-6(5) Clinching singles rubber Czech Republic Team 2-0 vs. Ukraine 12th Billie Jean King Cup Title

Historical Context and BJK Cup Legacy

Originally launched in 1963 as the Federation Cup to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the International Tennis Federation, the tournament was renamed the Fed Cup in 1995 before adopting its current moniker in 2020. The 2026 edition marked the 62nd staging of the event, excluding the cancelled 2020 tournament due to Covid-19. The United States remains the historical leader with 18 titles, while the Czech Republic sits in second place with 12 victories.

For Ukraine, reaching the final represented a historic milestone as they chased their first title in the competition. The Czech squad leaves Shenzhen with another trophy added to their storied federation history, while Ukraine captures a well-earned runner-up finish.

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