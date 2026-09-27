South Korea Flu Cases Surge: Suspected Patients Quadruple Year-on-Year

Influenza-like illness has surged across South Korea for eight consecutive weeks, reaching levels four times higher than the same period last year. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), outpatient visits hit 32.3 per 1,000 patients in the third week of September, driven by sharp spikes among infants under 12 months old.

Influenza activity peaks early as vaccinations roll out

Surge Timing: Influenza activity is peaking earlier than usual, with outpatient rates quadrupling year-over-year from 8.0 to 32.3 per 1,000 visits.

Influenza activity is peaking earlier than usual, with outpatient rates quadrupling year-over-year from 8.0 to 32.3 per 1,000 visits. Prevention Window: National vaccination rollouts are underway for high-risk groups, offering the most reliable defense against severe clinical complications and hospitalizations.

Epidemiological Tracking of the South Korean Influenza Surge

Public health surveillance data released by the KDCA on September 27 reveals an unusual epidemiological trajectory. The data, gathered from approximately 800 outpatient clinics nationwide, documents a continuous eight-week climb in influenza-like illness (ILI) since late July, when rates hovered at 6.4 per 1,000 visits. An ILI case is clinically defined by the agency as an acute onset of fever at or above 38 degrees Celsius accompanied by a cough or sore throat.

Laboratory confirmation rates highlight the intensity of the current transmission cycle. Virological testing of respiratory specimens from participating clinics showed a 20.7% positivity rate for influenza viruses. This marks an 18.6 percentage point increase compared to the 2.1% positivity rate recorded during the corresponding week last year, meaning roughly one in every five patients presenting with respiratory symptoms currently tests positive for influenza.

Demographic Breakdown and Hospitalization Pressures

Age-specific surveillance highlights shifting transmission dynamics across pediatric and adolescent cohorts. Infants under 12 months of age saw suspected cases climb to 35.7 per 1,000, representing a 33.2% increase from the previous week's 26.8 per 1,000. Other pediatric groups, including children aged 1 to 6 (58.0 per 1,000) and adolescents aged 13 to 18 (41.1 per 1,000), experienced continued upward movement.

Influenza Surveillance Metrics in South Korea (September) Metric Category Current Period Value Previous Year Comparison Outpatient ILI Rate (per 1,000 visits) 32.3 8.0 Infant ILI Rate (0 years, per 1,000) 35.7 Not Reported Virus Positivity in Respiratory Samples 20.7% 2.1% Hospital-level Inpatients (3-week span) 436 admissions 166 (Late August baseline)

Inpatient admissions reflect the downstream clinical severity of the outbreak. Hospital-level medical institutions tracked an increase in influenza inpatients from 166 at the end of August to 436 just three weeks later, representing a 2.6-fold multiplication. Tertiary general hospitals experienced an even steeper trajectory, with inpatient volumes multiplying more than threefold over the same timeframe.

National Vaccination Schedules and Immunization Priorities

To curb further viral dissemination and mitigate severe morbidity, the KDCA emphasizes timely annual immunization. The national immunization program commenced on September 21, targeting infants aged 6 months through 14 years, as well as pregnant individuals. Phased rollouts for adults aged 65 and older are scheduled to begin on October 6, proceeding sequentially by age bracket.

Because seasonal epidemics are manifesting earlier than usual, public health officials urge eligible individuals to complete their vaccinations without delay to build adequate neutralizing antibody titers before peak winter transmission sets in.

KDCA surveillance reports and medical disclaimer

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Weekly Influenza Surveillance Reports, September.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.