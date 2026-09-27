Dr. Augustine shares reflection on divine purpose during suffering

Dr. Augustine, Assistant Director of African American Affairs for the USCCB, delivered a powerful digital reflection addressing contemporary systemic struggles, reminding believers that divine purpose continues even in seasons of intense personal and societal suffering.

Confronting the Weight of Modern Crises Through Scripture

Originally shared as a reflection on the daily Mass readings for September 18, Dr. Augustine situated his message directly within the complex realities of today. He pointed to glaring global and local fractures—including war, violence, poverty, division, racism, displacement, loneliness, and persistent suffering—before posing a question many ask in moments of crisis: where is God in all of this?

When the weight of daily burdens becomes nearly impossible to bear, Dr. Augustine urged the faithful to look toward Scripture as a foundational anchor of hope. Drawing on 1 Corinthians 15:12–20, he emphasized that St. Paul’s theological assertions regarding the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus serve as absolute proof that the tomb did not have the final say. Sin and despair ultimately failed to win.

The reflection directly addressed individuals facing hidden trials. “Maybe you are watching this reflection carrying something no one else knows about,” Dr. Augustine noted. “Maybe you are grieving a relationship, a dream, opportunity, sense of security, or perhaps even your own confidence in yourself.” He cautioned against mistaking a temporary, difficult chapter for a permanent conclusion.

Discipleship and Transformation in the Gospels

Shifting focus to the Gospel reading in Luke 8:1–3, which details Jesus traveling from village to village with His disciples to proclaim the Kingdom of God, Dr. Augustine highlighted the specific inclusion of women who supported the ministry. The text spotlights figures such as Mary called Magdalene, Joanna the wife of Herod’s steward Chuza, and Susanna.

Photo: blackcatholicmessenger.org

These scriptural accounts illustrate how encountering Jesus sparks profound personal transformation, leading individuals to dedicate their lives in service. Suffering, within this framework, is framed not merely as an obstacle, but as a potential model of active discipleship where personal sacrifices are offered alongside Christ.

Incarnational Evangelization on the Margins

The core of the Christian journey, according to Dr. Augustine, relies less on passive endurance and more on the active work God accomplishes through believers. He challenged the audience to engage in incarnational evangelization—making Gospel teachings visible through daily actions and community engagement.

“We must bring hope into places of despair, reconciliation into places of division, justice into places where human dignity has been denied, compassion to places of suffering, [and] welcome into places where people have been excluded,” Dr. Augustine stated.

Concluding his message, he encouraged listeners to persist in walking, serving, loving, and building the kingdom despite ongoing hardships, reaffirming that whatever challenges arise, God remains actively at work.