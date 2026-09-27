Guillaume Boivin Confirms Retirement at the End of the Season

Guillaume Boivin announced his retirement from professional cycling, ending a 17-year career. The 37-year-old rider confirmed the news after a 142-kilometer breakaway appearance at the World Championships in Montreal, utilizing a last-minute spot opened by Derek Gee-West’s injury to close out his career on home roads.

A Fitting Farewell on Home Roads

The road worlds in Montreal delivered a storybook ending for a rider who spent nearly two decades in the professional peloton. Boivin only secured his place on the start line after Derek Gee-West fractured his ribs at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal, opening the door for an alternate to step up. Seizing the opportunity, the Longueuil native animated the race early, spending 142 kilometers off the front across the city circuits.

When the breakaway was eventually reeled in by the chasing pack, Boivin pulled out of the race to confirm what had been brewing internally over the previous two to three weeks. “It was definitely the last time you’ll see me racing in the streets of Montreal, for sure. I’m retiring at the end of the season,” Boivin stated. Missing the Tour de France earlier in the year due to injury had initially altered his season trajectory, but fate intervened in Quebec to grant him a final dance in front of a passionate home crowd.

Seventeen Years of Grit and Resilience

While palmarès often dictate how a cyclist is remembered, Boivin’s legacy extends far beyond his three national road race titles and his memorable ninth-place finish at Paris-Roubaix. Over 17 seasons, his career was defined by an uncompromising work ethic and tactical versatility in the classics. But the veteran values cultural impact above silverware.

“I have nice results, but I don’t think people will remember me strictly for my race results,” Boivin reflected. “I hope I managed to share my passion for cycling, along with perseverance and resilience. Resilience was something that made me stand out and enabled me to stay professional for 17 years.”

Guillaume Boivin Career Milestone Overview Metric / Honor Detail Professional Tenure 17 Seasons National Championships 3x National Road Race Champion Monument Highlights 9th place at Paris-Roubaix Final Appearance World Championships (Montreal Breakaway)

Unwritten Next Chapters in Cycling

With his contract with NSN Cycling concluding, Boivin reaches the end of the road without a rigid blueprint for the future. Having reached 100 percent certainty regarding his retirement only days before the announcement, his immediate plans involve staying in Europe temporarily before pivoting to his next professional phase.

Though his racing days are nearly finished—with a final appearance scheduled in Germany the following weekend—Boivin remains anchored to the sport. “I have plenty of ideas, but since I only made the decision 100 per cent on Monday, I don’t have a firm plan yet. I’m confident you’ll still see me involved in cycling,” he confirmed.