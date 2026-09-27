S. Korea’s Men’s 400m Relay Team Advances to Asian Games Final After Successful Appeal Over Disqualification

Following a successful appeal by head coach Ha Kyung-soo, the South Korean men’s 400-meter relay team dramatically advanced to the final at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on September 27, 2026. Initially disqualified for an alleged baton-passing zone infraction at the Mizuho Park Athletics Stadium, the squad overturned the ruling using video evidence.

The Disqualification and the Overturned Ruling

The drama unfolded during the preliminary heats at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The South Korean quartet—comprising Kim Si-on of the Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps, Namadi Joel Jin of Yecheon County Office, Lee Jae-sung of Gwangju Metropolitan City Office, and Bewesa Daniel Kasama of Ansan City Office—clocked a time of 39.33 seconds in the second heat. That performance placed them fourth in their heat behind Japan (38.71 seconds), Thailand (38.89 seconds), and Oman (38.99 seconds), ranking seventh overall among 12 competing nations to secure an initial qualification spot.

However, race officials immediately triggered a controversy by slapping the team with a disqualification. The track judges ruled that the first baton exchange, moving from opening runner Kim Si-on to second leg Namadi Joel Jin, violated the strict parameters of the designated takeoff and passing zone. For a brief window, South Korea’s medal aspirations in the marquee sprint relay appeared dashed before the tape could even be reviewed by the public.

The Successful Appeal Process

Refusing to accept the initial verdict, men’s sprint head coach Ha Kyung-soo mobilized his staff to challenge the decision on the spot. Armed with video footage captured from team cameras, the coaching staff filed an immediate formal protest arguing that the baton exchange occurred strictly within the legal bounds.

Speaking to Yonhap News, Ha detailed the tense administrative battle behind the scenes. “Immediately after the ruling, we submitted all the video evidence we had and filed an immediate appeal arguing that we were not subject to disqualification, and the organizers accepted our claims,” Ha stated. He admitted that overturning a disqualification at a major international multi-sport event like the Asian Games is a statistical anomaly, noting, “We had full confidence that we weren’t in violation, but given how rarely appeals are overturned at major international multi-sport events, our hopes weren’t high. I’m just glad we got a good result.”

Event Athletes Initial Heat Result Final Status Men’s 400m Relay Kim Si-on, Namadi Joel Jin, Lee Jae-sung, Bewesa Daniel Kasama 39.33s (4th in Heat 2, 7th Overall) Reinstated via Appeal (Advanced to Final) Women’s 400m Relay Seo Ji-hyun, Kim Seo-yun, Kim Myeong-ji, Kim Ju-ha 44.94s (5th in Heat 2, 8th Overall) Advanced to Final on Time Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase Cho Ha-rim 10:26.06 8th Place in Final

Setting the Stage for the Medal Race

With the administrative hurdle cleared, the South Korean team advances to a fiercely contested final showdown. The medal race features a packed field including Singapore, Sri Lanka, Oman, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia. South Korea’s strategy heavily hinges on the explosive raw speed of Namadi Joel Jin and Bewesa Daniel Kasama, both of whom finished strongly in the individual men’s 100-meter event by placing fourth and fifth respectively.

Photo: koreainus.com

Meanwhile, the broader athletics delegation saw success elsewhere on the track. The women’s 400-meter relay team—featuring Seo Ji-hyun of Jincheon County Office, Kim Seo-yun of Changwon City Office, Kim Myeong-ji of Jeongseon County Office, and Kim Ju-ha of Siheung City Office—posted a clean time of 44.94 seconds. Finishing fifth in their heat, they locked down the eighth and final qualifying spot overall on time to secure their own lane in the final. In distance events, Cho Ha-rim of Mungyeong City Office battled through the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final, crossing the finish line in 10 minutes and 26.06 seconds to take eighth place among the eight finalists.