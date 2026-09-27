Obituary: Celebrating the Life of Austin Lee Hornbeck

Austin Lee Hornbeck, whose journey began on December 25, 1990, weighing just 1 pound and 7 ounces and measuring 12 inches long, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 4, 2026. From his extraordinary start as a medical miracle, Austin grew into a passionate historian, published author, and lover of heavy metal music.

Friends, family, and community members will gather to honor his remarkable life on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at the Prairie Creek Reservoir Community Building, located at 6400 South County Road 575 E in Selma, Indiana, starting at 2 p.m.

A Journey Rooted in History and Storytelling

Austin’s lifelong fascination with the past began in childhood with an avid love for dinosaurs. That early curiosity naturally expanded into a deep academic pursuit of world history, culminating in a bachelor’s degree in History alongside a minor in Asian studies from Ball State University.

Beyond the classroom, that same intellectual curiosity fueled an immense passion for creative writing and storytelling. Austin successfully translated this dedication into tangible literary achievements, releasing both a digital book and a physical publication during his writing career.

Finding Community in Heavy Metal and Music Festivals

While history and literature defined his academic and professional ambitions, music remained Austin’s truest personal outlet. He spent countless hours traveling across the United States to attend heavy metal concerts and large-scale music festivals.

Those travels were about far more than just the live performances. Through his vibrant presence in the rock and metal scene, Austin forged enduring, lifelong friendships and connections that spanned far and wide, leaving an indelible mark on everyone he met along the way.

Honoring His Memory at the Celebration of Life

Austin is survived by his devoted parents, Bea and Clint Hornbeck, his brother Dallas Hornbeck, his sister Taylor Smith (alongside Tyler Smith), multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, and a vast circle of lifelong friends who cherish his memory.

In true tribute to his vibrant spirit and greatest passion, the Hornbeck family invites everyone attending the Celebration of Life on August 1 to wear a metal or rock band t-shirt, or simply to come as they are to remember Austin.