DUP leader Gavin Robinson accuses Michelle O’Neill of breaking the law

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill faced severe political condemnation on Sunday, after joining protesters blocking the Garvaghy Road in Portadown. DUP leader Gavin Robinson accused her of breaking the law and violating her pledge of office, as thousands gathered to stop a contentious Orange Order parade upheld by a late-night High Court ruling.

The Flashpoint on Garvaghy Road and the High Court Ruling The confrontation in Portadown centers on a contentious route that has been banned since 1998 due to its association with violent clashes during the Troubles. On Sunday morning, thousands of protesters—many wearing balaclavas—clustered in heavy rain along the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road to prevent the scheduled 8 am start of a Portadown District Loyal Orange Lodge (LOL) No 1 march from Drumcree Church. The demonstration unfolded just hours after an unprecedented late-night sitting of the High Court in Belfast upheld a ruling by the Parades Commission adjudication body. That determination permitted the march to proceed, establishing a legal baseline that quickly collided with intense community opposition on the ground.

Political Fallout: DUP Claims Standards Have Been Shattered The presence of high-ranking political figures among the demonstrators drew immediate and fierce condemnation from rival unionist leadership. DUP leader Gavin Robinson blasted the participation of Stormont ministers, specifically targeting Sinn Féin vice-president and First Minister Michelle O’Neill. “We have lawmakers acting as lawbreakers and they need to face the consequences for their actions,” Robinson told media in Belfast on Sunday afternoon. He asserted that standards had been shattered and claimed O’Neill was “prepared to give a two-finger salute to the rule of law and order in this country.” Robinson stated that his party would engage with Secretary of State Chris Bryant regarding how governance can proceed when faced with such levels of disdain for fundamental democratic principles. He questioned whether the DUP would continue normal working relations within the Executive, emphasizing that the rule of law remains sacrosanct.

Sinn Féin Response and Appeals for Intervention Conversely, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald adopted an entirely different stance, calling directly on Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant and the chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to intervene and stop the parade. McDonald spent the night on the Garvaghy Road engaging with residents and sought to reassure the community that the situation must be resolved without returning to past conflict. Instagram “This is madness. This, in fact, is primitive treatment of any community in the year 2026. It is intolerable, and it will not be tolerated,” McDonald said, emphasizing that the local community had remained peaceful, united, and orderly in its determination not to be drawn back into the past.

Key Political Reactions and Demands at a Glance Political Figure Party / Affiliation Core Stance on Garvaghy Road Event Gavin Robinson Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Accused Michelle O’Neill of breaking the law, demanded accountability, and urged Secretary of State Chris Bryant to address the defiance of a lawful Parades Commission determination. Michelle O’Neill Sinn Féin (First Minister) Participated alongside protesters on the Garvaghy Road, facing unionist allegations of violating her statutory pledge of office. Mary Lou McDonald Sinn Féin (President) Urged the Secretary of State and the PSNI chief constable to intervene and ban the parade, framing the situation as intolerable for the local community. Chris Bryant Secretary of State Faced direct, competing appeals from both unionist and nationalist leaders to intervene in the escalating policing and legal crisis.