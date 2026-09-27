Buxières-lès-Villiers opens anticipated credit for cemetery work

The municipal council of Buxières-lès-Villiers voted on Monday, September 21, under the leadership of Mayor Patrick Tilland, to open an anticipated credit line to fund ongoing cemetery restructuring and bridge expenditures ahead of the 2027 budget adoption.

Credit line and budget adjustments for asset acquisition and sanitation tax

Capital Allocation: An anticipated credit line is opened to manage expenses between January 1 and the formal 2027 budget vote.

An anticipated credit line is opened to manage expenses between January 1 and the formal 2027 budget vote. Asset Acquisition: A modifying decision transfers €5,000 from the operating section to the investment section to facilitate the purchase of the Ceglia house.

A modifying decision transfers €5,000 from the operating section to the investment section to facilitate the purchase of the Ceglia house. Regulatory Adjustments: The sanitation tax rises to €1.10 per cubic meter following recommendations from the Seine Normandie basin agency.

Cemetery Restructuring Triggers Anticipated Funding

In Buxières-lès-Villiers, the ongoing restructuring work at the local cemetery prompted municipal leaders to secure advance funding. To ensure zero disruption in operational capacity ahead of the 2027 budget ratification, the council authorized an anticipated credit line covering outlays incurred from January 1 onward.

Beyond the cemetery works, the municipality committed capital expenditures earlier this year that necessitated an internal budgetary realignment. Specifically, the council executed a modifying decision to shift a complementary sum of €5,000 from the operating budget section directly into the investment section. This accounting maneuver provides the necessary liquidity for the acquisition of the Ceglia house.

Municipal Administration and Sanitation Adjustments

Administrative shifts accompanied the financial resolutions during the September 21 session. Cédric Deblaize was officially designated as the “Fire and Rescue” correspondent, filling a public safety liaison role for the commune. Leadership changes within the local hunting society saw Baptiste Guillou take over the presidency from Patrick Fournier. This transition requires an amending endorsement to the existing hunting lease alongside an authorized allocation for the Voivre wood.

Heightened safety protocols govern the updated hunting authorization due to the proximity of residential zones. The municipality mandated strict stipulations, including a ban on firing bullets outside of organized drives, mandatory marking of shooting posts, and adherence to safety distances from inhabited structures. Concurrently, public utility pricing experienced upward pressure. Following direct recommendations from the Seine Normandie basin agency, the local sanitation tax will increase from €0.90 to €1.10 per cubic meter.

Upcoming Civic Inaugurations and Community Engagement

Local investments transition from the ledger to the public sphere on October 2, the date slated for the official inauguration of the Claude-Chrétien space and the Fournier farm fresco. Local residents are invited to attend the ceremonies, with invitations dispatched to departmental councillors to mark the completion of these civic assets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.