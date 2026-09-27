Kentucky Football Returns to AP Top 25 Poll at No. 24

Kentucky football has officially climbed back into the Associated Press Top 25 poll, landing at No. 24 in the latest rankings released on Sunday. This marks the first time the Wildcats have cracked the national poll since Oct. 9, 2023, signaling a notable turning point for the program under first-year coach Will Stein.

The Wildcats secured their spot in the rankings following a 45-21 victory over South Alabama at Kroger Field on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. While Stein may not have been pleased with his team’s performance against the Jaguars, the decisive margin of victory was enough to push UK into the top 25 after opening the season with a 3-1 record.

Kentucky previously sat just outside the rankings, earning the second-most votes among unranked teams in the previous week’s poll. Despite missing out on a spot in the updated coaches poll—where they once again pulled in the second-most votes among unranked squads—the AP panel rewarded the Wildcats’ early-season body of work.

Building a Resumé Through Tough Early Tests

Kentucky’s path to the top 25 features a mix of high-stakes thrills and narrow margins. The crown jewel of the team’s resume remains a gritty week-three road upset over then-No. 9 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Although that win lost a bit of its shine when the Aggies suffered a blowout loss to LSU on Saturday and subsequently fell out of the rankings, it established the Wildcats’ capacity to win on the road against elite competition.

Earlier in September, Kentucky also went toe-to-toe with No. 7 Alabama during week two. The Wildcats controlled the contest for the majority of three quarters before a fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 45-17 defeat. Those early matchups laid the foundation for Stein's squad to handle a demanding schedule.

Historical Context and Upcoming Hurdles

Breaking into the top 25 after only four games provides an early boost for Stein, who took over a program that struggled to maintain national consistency. Kentucky spent considerable time ranked during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and briefly touched the poll following a 5-0 start in 2023 before consecutive losses dropped them out. The program had not appeared in the rankings since, finishing each of the past two seasons with losing records.

The newly minted ranking will face immediate pressure as the Wildcats play the remainder of their rigorous schedule. Kentucky still has matchups scheduled against several ranked opponents:

No. 11 LSU (Home)

No. 17 Tennessee

No. 8 Florida (Home)

No. 25 Missouri

With home contests looming against both LSU and Florida, the Wildcats will have ample opportunity to validate their positioning among the nation’s elite teams as the autumn schedule intensifies.