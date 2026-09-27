Football Transfer Rumours: Haaland, Llorente, Bastoni & More

The latest European football transfer gossip highlights significant contract developments and high-profile interest across the continent, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland commanding attention regarding his current deal. The Norway international, 26, does not have a clause in his contract with Manchester City in the event of relegation or under any other circumstances, according to Sport.

As clubs across Europe map out their upcoming recruitment strategies, movement is expected across several major leagues. From Premier League sides tracking experienced Spanish talent to Italian clubs eyeing defensive reinforcements from London, the market remains active as sporting directors look to secure key assets.

Premier League Clubs Eye Midfield and Defensive Targets

Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all showing strong interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente. The 31-year-old Spain international has yet to make a definitive decision regarding his long-term future in the Spanish capital, as reported by TeamTalk.

The same trio of Premier League heavyweights is also keeping a close watch on Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni. The 27-year-old Italy international is simultaneously attracting interest from Barcelona, according to TeamTalk.

Meanwhile, Brentford are currently engaged in discussions with Germany winger Kevin Schade regarding a new long-term contract. The 24-year-old is facing mounting interest from several clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, as noted by Sky Sports.

Contract Extensions and Permanent Switch Considerations

Brighton are preparing to trigger an extension clause in the contract of Yasin Ayari over the coming weeks. The 22-year-old Sweden midfielder continues to be a part of the club’s medium-term squad planning, according to Football Insider.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

In defence, Liverpool are giving serious consideration to turning 27-year-old Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo’s loan switch from Barcelona into a permanent transfer, per Mundo Deportivo. Simultaneously, Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell. The 27-year-old Englishman is also drawing interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, according to Tuttosport.

Emerging Talents Draw Continental Inquiries

Real Madrid have registered an interest in Stuttgart’s Finn Jeltsch. The 20-year-old Germany Under-21s centre-back is viewed as one of the rising defensive prospects in the Bundesliga, according to AS.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa have both made formal enquiries regarding the availability of Al-Ahli’s Valentin Atangana. The 21-year-old France youth international’s situation is being monitored closely, as detailed by L’Equipe. In the northeast, Newcastle United sporting director Ross Wilson is currently overseeing a revised recruitment approach. The club’s strategy will prioritize young talent alongside a restructured player trading model, according to i sport.