Montreal Prepares for Open 2026 UCI Men’s Road World Championships

The 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montreal face an open battle for the rainbow jersey as top riders prepare for a 273.3-kilometer men’s elite road race on September 27, featuring 3,800 meters of climbing and a demanding urban circuit around Mont-Royal.

Montreal prepares to crown a new world champion on September 27 as the cycling world gathers for the climax of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships. With double defending champion Tadej Pogačar uncertain to start following a severe crash at the Vuelta a España, the men’s elite peloton enters the weekend wide open (In de Leiderstrui). Pogačar would have been the top favorite on this terrain, but his absence clears the path for familiar rivals and a host of contenders chasing a maiden world title.

Brossard Start and the 273.3-Kilometer Route

The elite men tackle the longest race of the week, covering 273.3 kilometers from start to finish. Action begins at 9:00 a.m. local time on Sunday in Brossard, a populous city in Quebec located east of Montreal across the St. Lawrence River (In de Leiderstrui). The opening phase takes the peloton through the agricultural Montérégie region over broad, open roads. While north-easterly winds could stir up early nervousness, the true selection happens later.

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After crossing the Samuel De Champlain Bridge, riders enter Montreal to tackle the local circuit (In de Leiderstrui). The course mirrors the traditional Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, a WorldTour staple since 2010, with one minor adjustment: a slightly widened U-bend just before the finish line. Riders complete 12 laps of the 13.4-kilometer circuit, accumulating roughly 3,800 meters of total elevation gain (In de Leiderstrui).

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Climbing the Camillien-Houde and Mont-Royal Circuit

The decisive moments will center on the slopes within Mont-Royal Park. The main obstacle is the Côte de Camillien-Houde, a 1.6-kilometer climb averaging 7.5 percent, with the final 400 meters punching up at 9.1 percent (In de Leiderstrui). Following a descent, the route hits the Chemin de la Polytechnique, an 800-meter ascent averaging nearly 6 percent that breaks into three steep steps divided by flat sections near the university (In de Leiderstrui).

A third rise on Avenue Pagnuelo introduces another 500 meters at 7.5 percent before the road dips toward the finish line on Avenue du Parc (In de Leiderstrui). That final 550 meters climbs steadily at roughly 4 percent, ensuring a grueling uphill drag to the finish. Temperatures on race day are expected to hover around 15 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a noticeable north-easterly breeze and a lingering threat of rain (In de Leiderstrui).

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Contenders and National Squads

With Pogačar sidelined, the spotlight shifts to past world champions Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel, both confirmed for the start (In de Leiderstrui). The Belgian selection features both Evenepoel and Wout van Aert, combining time trial power, one-day classics pedigree, and stage-racing strength (In de Leiderstrui). Meanwhile, the French team looks to youth, with selector Thomas Voeckler confirming that 19-year-old Paul Seixas will lead Les Bleus after finishing fourth overall and wearing the white jersey during the Tour de France.

Photo: todaycycling.com