Tarik Skubal’s Postseason Run with Dodgers and Upcoming Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers at the August 2 trade deadline to bolster their rotation. Skubal posted a 2.61 ERA across 10 regular-season starts, setting up the Dodgers for their postseason run and an upcoming high-stakes free agency.

The Trade and October Aspirations

Los Angeles gave up three prospects for Skubal with the goal of building toward October and securing a third consecutive championship. Skubal finished the regular season with seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants, leading to the Dodgers handing him the ball for Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. Because the Dodgers acquired Skubal during the season without getting his long-term rights, he is set to enter free agency after the World Series as a rental player.

Contract Projections and Market Value

ESPN asked 27 MLB insiders to project Skubal’s next contract, with estimates ranging from $176 million over four years to $500 million over 10 years, and an average projection of $355 million over eight years. Most predictions landed between $325 million and $400 million. The previous benchmark for pitchers was set when Los Angeles signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a $325 million contract before the 2024 season. Skubal’s case is driven by his consecutive Cy Young Awards, though his market will be shaped by a combination of elite production, a history of elbow procedures, and representation by agent Scott Boras.

Photo: si.com

Team Chemistry and the Open Question

As he settled into his new clubhouse, Skubal noted the team culture to reporters: No one’s ego is too big to ask a question and try to learn from anybody, adding, So I think that’s what makes this team so good. I think that’s why they tick, and I think that’s why they’re so good, especially in September, is they’re just not afraid to fail. They’re going to try and learn as much from each other as possible. I just love being a part of that. Teammate Kiké Hernandez praised Skubal’s steady personality and communication during starts. Skubal has consistently stated that he does not want to address free agency until after the season, leaving it unverified whether he will return to Los Angeles, pursue another team, or potentially return to Detroit after his contract concludes.