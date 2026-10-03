How 30 Cameras Exposed Australia’s 2018 Sandpaper Scandal in Cape Town

Opening at Newlands in Cape Town during the March 2018 Test series, Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft attempted to alter the condition of the ball with sandpaper, captured by SuperSport’s network of over 30 broadcast cameras.

The 30-Camera Array That Exposed Newlands

Stationed around the Newlands venue, at least 30 cameras captured the pivotal actions during the third day of the March 24, 2018, Test match as Australia struggled against South Africa. SuperSport’s head of production Alvin Naicker explained the scale of the broadcast operation to the Sydney Morning Herald, noting that 18 manned cameras tracked play alongside fixed-angle units. The footage showing Bancroft applying sandpaper to the ball was recorded by a replay operator between deliveries before the second ball of the 22nd over after lunch, rather than airing immediately on the live broadcast feed.

2018 Cape Town Test Match Context Event Detail Recorded Fact Date of Incident March 24, 2018 Venue Newlands, Cape Town Broadcaster Camera Count Over 30 cameras (18 manned) Immediate Consequence Leadership exodus and player bans

Escalation From Port Elizabeth to Cape Town

The tension during the 2018 tour escalated significantly during the previous match at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. Following a heated stairwell altercation between David Warner and Quinton de Kock during the opening Test in Durban, Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland phoned Steve Smith to restore order. Smith subsequently convened a players-only dressing room gathering. Meanwhile, the touring team grew increasingly suspicious of reverse swing over a dry wicket and monitored South African players wearing finger splints, while David Warner expressed extreme frustration over broadcast cameras tracking his movements on the field.

Returning to South Africa Years Later

More than eight years after the scandal, the Australian team returned to South Africa for their first Test series in the country since the incident, with fixtures commencing on Friday. Current captain Pat Cummins addressed the renewed attention surrounding the tour by stating to the Sydney Morning Herald that the episode occurred a long time ago and that the squad is concentrating purely on the upcoming matches. Steve Smith remains the sole central figure from the 2018 leadership group still active within the current Australian Test lineup.

Unresolved Questions and Future Fixtures

Reporting by the Sydney Morning Herald based on conversations with more than 20 members of the 2018 touring party, administrators, player agents, and commentators highlights ongoing discrepancies regarding the events in South Africa. Central questions persist regarding the exact timeline of knowledge within the team, potential ball tampering earlier in the series, and whether the initial Cricket Australia investigation captured the full scope of the actions at Newlands. As the modern squad takes the field, attention shifts entirely to the tactical execution of the upcoming series.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.