Long Weekend Weather: Rain and Storms Hit Australia As Holidays Begin

Rain, wind, and severe storms are impacting millions of Australians as the October long weekend begins, bringing a mixed bag of severe weather conditions across multiple states and territories.

Severe Storms and Emergency Responses Hit New South Wales

As Queensland marks the King’s Birthday on Monday, people living in South Australia, New South Wales, and the ACT are commencing their Labour Day long weekend.

By 4 p.m., the State Emergency Service (SES) managed more than 81 calls for assistance involving fallen trees and powerlines. In Ulladulla on the New South Wales south coast alone, residents logged 25 calls for help. Strong wind warnings remain in place across much of the New South Wales coast this weekend, covering the Coffs, Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans, and Eden coastal regions.

Despite the severe afternoon disruption, weather conditions are expected to clear in time for Sunday evening’s NRL Grand Final kickoff at 7:30 p.m., with maximum temperatures hovering around 23 to 24 degrees Celsius.