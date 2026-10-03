Long Weekend Weather: Rain and Storms Hit Australia As Holidays Begin

Rain, wind, and severe storms are impacting millions of Australians as the October long weekend begins, bringing a mixed bag of severe weather conditions across multiple states and territories.
Severe Storms and Emergency Responses Hit New South Wales
As Queensland marks the King’s Birthday on Monday, people living in South Australia, New South Wales, and the ACT are commencing their Labour Day long weekend.
By 4 p.m., the State Emergency Service (SES) managed more than 81 calls for assistance involving fallen trees and powerlines. In Ulladulla on the New South Wales south coast alone, residents logged 25 calls for help. Strong wind warnings remain in place across much of the New South Wales coast this weekend, covering the Coffs, Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans, and Eden coastal regions.
Despite the severe afternoon disruption, weather conditions are expected to clear in time for Sunday evening’s NRL Grand Final kickoff at 7:30 p.m., with maximum temperatures hovering around 23 to 24 degrees Celsius.
Showers Across the Capital and Southern Capitals
Persistent showers and the possibility of a Saturday storm await Canberra before conditions improve for a chilly, foggy holiday Monday that will reach maximums of 21 degrees Celsius.
Melbourne will gradually ease into clearer weather after a soggy end to the week, though a threat of thunderstorms remains on Saturday with a top of 19 degrees Celsius before dropping to a cool 16 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Hobart keeps near its seasonal average for early October with a dry 17 degrees Celsius on Saturday and a top of 16 degrees Celsius accompanied by late showers on Sunday. Weatherzone noted that the nation is in for a mixed bag of weather ahead of the long weekend.
Sunny Skies Dominate Northern and Western Regions
Northern capitals enjoy the best of the conditions. Brisbane stays mostly dry under sunny skies with highs reaching 27 degrees Celsius. Darwin experiences mostly dry conditions with maximums hitting 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 33 degrees Celsius on Sunday ahead of a slight chance of a late evening shower.
In Adelaide, mostly sunny skies extend into holiday Monday with highs ranging from 19 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius. Saturday in Perth sees temperatures reach around 24 degrees Celsius—close to its October average—prior to a southern cold front moving through that introduces southwesterly winds and lowers Sunday’s maximum to a cooler 21 degrees Celsius.