Tiffany Stratton Defeats Candice LeRae and Tatum Paxley to Qualify for Money in the Bank

Candice LeRae, Tiffany Stratton, and Tatum Paxley Clash for Money in the Bank Spot on SmackDown

Candice LeRae, Tiffany Stratton, and Tatum Paxley faced off on Friday night in a high-stakes triple threat match to secure one of the final coveted spots in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Bleacher Report reported that the show bypassed lengthy talking segments to dive straight into the action, highlighting three distinct competitors known for their quick pace and aerial capabilities.

The Bottom Line The Matchup: Candice LeRae, Tiffany Stratton, and Tatum Paxley collided in a fast-paced triple threat match for a Money in the Bank qualifying spot.

Candice LeRae, Tiffany Stratton, and Tatum Paxley collided in a fast-paced triple threat match for a Money in the Bank qualifying spot. The Outcome: Tiffany Stratton secured the victory, punching her ticket to the upcoming ladder match.

Tiffany Stratton secured the victory, punching her ticket to the upcoming ladder match. The Division Impact: The bout showcased the depth of the SmackDown women’s roster, marking a notable return for LeRae and a fresh spotlight for Paxley.

Inside the Opening Triple Threat Qualifier

Friday’s contest brought together three wrestlers with very different character profiles but remarkably similar in-ring attributes. Bleacher Report noted that while the match might not have been a show-stealer for every viewer and featured a few awkward moments, it delivered solid highlights fueled by high-flying sequences and a relentless tempo. The encounter served as a swift reminder of the physical stakes involved as the roster races toward the Money in the Bank premium live event.

For Candice LeRae, the appearance marked a welcome return to active television competition following her match against Jacy Jayne on the June 19 episode of Main Event. Long sidelined from high-profile televised opportunities, LeRae brought immediate depth and seasoned veteran presence to the SmackDown division. Meanwhile, Tatum Paxley continued to establish herself as a fresh face on the blue brand, following a six-woman tag team appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event on September 6.

Strategic Booking and Roster Dynamics

Heading into Friday night, Tiffany Stratton stood out as the most obvious booking choice among the three competitors. Her prior momentum—despite a recent six-woman tag loss alongside teammates on the September 25 episode of SmackDown—positioned her as a logical favorite. While booking either LeRae or Paxley would have yielded a less predictable outcome, WWE ultimately chose the established trajectory for Stratton.

Regardless of the predictable finish, the match successfully elevated all three competitors and reinforced the competitive landscape of the SmackDown women’s division.

SmackDown Women’s Division Qualifier Overview Competitor Recent Television Status Match Result Tiffany Stratton Competed in six-woman tag (Sept. 25) Winner (Advanced to MITB) Candice LeRae Returned from Main Event absence (June 19) Defeated Tatum Paxley Appeared at Saturday Night’s Main Event (Sept. 6) Defeated

Looking Ahead to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

With Tiffany Stratton officially locking down her qualifying spot, attention immediately shifts to the remaining slots and the final buildup toward the Money in the Bank ladder match.