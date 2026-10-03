The Siege of Factuality: Myriam Revault d’Allonnes Examines the Collapse of Public Truth

French philosopher Myriam Revault d’Allonnes confronts one of the most unsettling shifts of the modern political era in her newly translated work, La debilidad de lo verdadero (The Weakness of the True), published by Acantilado in 2026. Translated by Francisco López Martín, the 144-page essay traces the systematic erosion of factual truth within public spaces, analyzing how contemporary political discourse has shifted away from shared objective reality.

As El Debate reported, Revault d’Allonnes serves as professor emerita at the École Pratique des Hautes Études in Paris. Her genealogical investigation into post-truth politics suggests that the prefix “post” does not signify an era occurring after truth, but rather a fundamental regime change. In this new paradigm, truth ceases to serve as a decisive criterion for political action, replaced entirely by emotional narratives and opinions detached from verifiable facts.

Hannah Arendt and the Vulnerability of Historical Facts

The core argumentative framework of the essay draws heavily on political theorist Hannah Arendt, specifically her distinction between rational truths—such as those found in mathematics and the sciences—and historical truths of fact. While rational truths maintain a relative structural stability, factual truths are contingent and historical, making them inherently fragile.

Modern post-truth phenomena do not require the overt, heavy-handed censorship typical of classical totalitarian regimes. Instead, they accomplish their goals by simply degrading inconvenient facts to the level of mere debatable opinions. When the foundational boundary separating what is true from what is false completely dissolves, the shared common ground required for democratic deliberation collapses alongside it, rendering collective public discourse impossible.

From Ancient Deliberation to Machiavellian Realities

To trace the historical roots of this modern tension, Revault d’Allonnes revisits the philosophical divide separating Plato and Aristotle. Following the historical condemnation of Socrates, Plato chose to sever truth from practical politics, entrusting governance exclusively to the specialized knowledge of the philosopher-king. Aristotle countered this separation by defending a deliberative model of politics anchored in practical wisdom, or phronesis, and shared public judgment.

The Italian political thinker Niccolò Machiavelli occupies an equally prominent position in the author’s genealogical survey. Revault d’Allonnes highlights Machiavelli’s persistent search for the effective truth of things over utopian state-building, focusing directly on the actual behavior of human beings rather than idealized models. Politics, under this view, unfolds within a volatile arena of appearances where leaders and citizens alike navigate shifting, unstable circumstances.

Fictional Truth and Resistance Against Totalitarian Control

The essay also explores Michel Foucault’s conceptualization of truth regimes and parresía—the ethical courage required to speak truth despite severe personal risk. However, Revault d’Allonnes argues that individual moral courage remains insufficient within modern democracies unless backed by robust institutional protections for whistleblowers and truth-tellers. In addressing these mechanisms of resistance, she turns to Václav Havel’s philosophy of living in the truth as an essential counterweight against systemic political fiction.

Challenging the destructive falsifications inherent to modern post-truth culture, the philosopher mounts a strong defense of the cognitive power embedded in literature. Drawing upon Aristotle’s theory of mimesis and the hermeneutics of Paul Ricœur, she posits that the imaginative world of the text yields a secondary truth capable of expanding human experience and broadening horizons.

The volume concludes by engaging directly with George Orwell’s classic dystopia, 1984. Revault d’Allonnes demonstrates how Orwell’s conceptual framework of doublethink and the deliberate destruction of language anticipated many of the central pathologies plaguing contemporary democratic societies today.