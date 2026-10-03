Indiana Tech defeats Defiance in four sets to improve record

The Indiana Tech women’s volleyball team secured a hard-fought four-set victory over Defiance on Friday, improving their overall record to 18-6 and 7-1 in WHAC play. In a match defined by fluctuating momentum and decisive scoring runs, the Warriors overcame an early deficit in the opening frame and weathered a fierce third-set push from their opponents before closing out the contest in DEFIANCE, Ohio.

The encounter highlighted the depth and resilience of the Indiana Tech roster. While Defiance applied heavy pressure in multiple sets—capitalizing on scoring surges to disrupt the visitors’ rhythm—the Warriors consistently relied on execution and balanced statistics to regain control of the floor.

Early Momentum Shifts Define Opening Sets

The opening set immediately tested the Warriors as Defiance grabbed a 13-10 advantage. Indiana Tech responded swiftly, orchestrating a 5-1 run to pull ahead 15-14. With the score deadlocked at 17-17, the visitors seized total control through a dominant 6-0 surge that built a 23-17 cushion, ultimately closing the frame at 25-20.

The second set saw Indiana Tech establish a much firmer grip on the match early on, jumping out to a 12-6 lead. The Warriors steadily widened the gap, stretching their advantage into double digits at 20-10 before cruising to a comfortable 25-16 victory to take a commanding two-sets-to-none match lead.

Defiance Responds Before Warriors Seal the Match

Looking to stave off a sweep, Defiance turned the tide in the third set. Although Indiana Tech held a 13-9 lead, the hosts answered with a 6-1 run to move ahead 15-14. The frame remained tightly contested, and after Tech reclaimed a narrow 19-18 edge, Defiance pieced together a 4-1 run to take a 22-20 lead and held on to capture the set 25-23.

Any hopes of a full Defiance comeback were quickly stifled in the fourth set. Indiana Tech opened with a dominant 12-2 charge. Though Defiance responded with a massive 14-3 run to narrow the gap to a single point at 16-15, the Warriors extinguished the rally with a decisive 6-1 burst to reestablish a six-point margin at 22-16, securing the final set 25-20 and sealing the match.

Stat Line Leaders and Conference Standings

The Warriors’ offensive and defensive efforts were anchored by standout individual performances across the floor. Lauren Snyder paced the Indiana Tech attack with 16 kills, while Hannah Teich contributed 12 kills alongside a team-high four service aces.

Playmaking duties were anchored by Kristin Matlack, who handed out 42 assists. Matlack also anchored the back row defensively, tying Abby Lane and Lauren Paska for the team lead with 13 digs apiece. At the net, Katelynn Toft had a team-high 4.0 blocks.

With the victory safely secured, Indiana Tech stands at 18-6 overall and maintains a strong 7-1 standing within the WHAC.

Looking Ahead to the Next Conference Test

The Warriors will return to the court on Wednesday to face the University of Northwestern Ohio in their next scheduled conference matchup.