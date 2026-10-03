Bobo Rondelli and Nico Gori Swing 10Tet Bring Italian Swing to Catanzaro Jazz Fest

Catanzaro Jazz Fest Concludes Swing Residency with Gori, Rondelli, and Lombardi

The twenty-sixth annual Catanzaro Jazz Fest reached its climax on October 2, 2026, as the Nico Gori Swing 10Tet joined forces with vocalist Bobo Rondelli and singer Michela Lombardi at the Parco della Biodiversità Mediterranea. The evening blended classic Italian swing, New Orleans jazz traditions, and theatrical songwriting, drawing on repertoires ranging from Fred Buscaglione to Bruno Martino, as reported by lanuovacalabria.it.

Essential Takeaways from the Parco della Biodiversità Stage The Lineup: The collaborative performance featured the Nico Gori Swing 10Tet alongside featured vocalists Bobo Rondelli and Michela Lombardi.

The collaborative performance featured the Nico Gori Swing 10Tet alongside featured vocalists Bobo Rondelli and Michela Lombardi. The Repertoire: The setlist spanned Italian swing classics from the 1950s and 1960s, including works by Fred Buscaglione, Umberto Bindi, and Bruno Martino.

The setlist spanned Italian swing classics from the 1950s and 1960s, including works by Fred Buscaglione, Umberto Bindi, and Bruno Martino. Festival Context: The concert formed part of the broader Catanzaro Jazz Fest XXVI, running from September 18 to October 4, 2026, in tandem with the local Oktober Park event.

Bridging New Orleans Rhythms and Italian Songwriting

The concert constructed a deliberate path connecting New Orleans jazz instrumentation with the lyrical traditions of the Italian coast. According to lanuovacalabria.it, Nico Gori led the ensemble through tight orchestral arrangements while carving out space for individual improvisation. The set opened with a nod to Fred Buscaglione before shifting tone into Ornella Vanoni’s “La voglia, la pazzia” and Mattia Donati’s interpretation of “Carina.”

Bruno Martino’s “Estate” followed in a conversational arrangement, balancing large-ensemble weight with intimate, acoustic breathing room. Gori’s restraint on the bandstand allowed the rhythm section and wind soloists to trade textures without overwhelming the vocalists.

Bobo Rondelli Introduces Bobby Crooner to the Stage

Stepping into the nocturnal atmosphere of the set, Bobo Rondelli assumed the persona of “Bobby Crooner.” As noted by lanuovacalabria.it, the singer entered the stage with characteristic dry humor, deadpanning, Metto gli occhiali da sole perché mia moglie non sa che sono qui. He then launched straight into Fred Buscaglione’s “Guarda che luna.”

Photo: catanzaro.notizie.it

Rondelli balanced theatrical delivery with vocal discipline across a sequence that included “Marinai, donne e guai” played at a double-timed tempo, followed by “Che bambola,” Umberto Bindi’s “Arrivederci,” and “La musica è finita.” The performance also touched on his collaborative work with Stefano Bollani from the album Disperati, intellettuali, ubriaconi, featuring “Quando non ci sei” and his own ballad “Madame Sitrì” from Per amor del cielo.

Festival Evolution and Extended Programming

Jazzitalia.net and catanzaro.notizie.it outline the broader scope of the twenty-sixth edition of the festival, directed by Francesco Panaro and organized by Atlantide social cooperative. Funded in part through the Calabria Region’s “Eventi straordinari – La Calabria che incanta” initiative, the festival spanned multiple distinct phases across the city. Opening events took place in mid-September at the Jazz Village on the terrace of the Complesso Monumentale San Giovanni during the Notte Piccante, featuring acts such as Flavio Boltro’s Miles Smiles Quartet and Maria Pia De Vito with Alessandro Marzano.

Photo: jazzitalia.net

After a stop at the Teatro Politeama with Davide Shorty & Nuova Forma Army, the festival converged in October at the Parco della Biodiversità Mediterranea alongside the inaugural Oktober Park street food and craft beer event.

Date (2026) Location Featured Artist / Project September 18 Complesso San Giovanni (Terrace) Flavio Boltro – Miles Smiles Quartet September 19 Complesso San Giovanni (Terrace) Alessandro Marzano & Maria Pia De Vito (“Nascente”) September 25 Teatro Politeama Davide Shorty & Nuova Forma Army October 2 Parco della Biodiversità Bobo Rondelli & Nico Gori Swing 10Tet

Closing the Festival at the Parco della Biodiversità

The October 2 performance concluded with Michela Lombardi returning to the stage for a choral reading of “Tintarella di luna,” uniting the ensemble’s three distinct sensibilities under Gori’s arrangements. According to lanuovacalabria.it, the Catanzaro Jazz Fest schedule continued into Saturday, October 3, at the Parco della Biodiversità Mediterranea with the Kolosso project and Davide “Kidd” Angelica’s “Over,” maintaining the festival’s focus on bridging jazz, electronic music, and contemporary idioms.