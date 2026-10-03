George Harrison Wrote ‘Sue Me, Sue You Blues’ About Beatles Lawsuit

Released on George Harrison’s 1973 album Living in the Material World, the track “Sue Me, Sue You Blues” directly targeted the legal battles that followed the group’s breakup, capturing the musician’s frustration with the courtroom experience involving Paul McCartney and Allen Klein.

As detailed by Far Out in an October 2026 report, what began as a youthful musical partnership in the Cavern Club deteriorated by the end of their tenure. While John Lennon and Paul McCartney dueled in the courtroom, Harrison channeled his frustration into a blues track that drew from the band’s courtroom experience.

The Bottom Line

The Origin: The song emerged directly from the legal proceedings initiated when Paul McCartney sued his three bandmates to dissolve their business partnership and escape manager Allen Klein.

The song emerged directly from the legal proceedings initiated when Paul McCartney sued his three bandmates to dissolve their business partnership and escape manager Allen Klein. The Creative Release: The break-up allowed Harrison to open up his creativity, freeing up tracks for his seminal triple album All Things Must Pass.

The break-up allowed Harrison to open up his creativity, freeing up tracks for his seminal triple album All Things Must Pass. The Retaliation: Harrison summarized the legal experience in the lyric, “Bring your lawyer, And I’ll bring mine, Get together, and we could have a bad time.”

From Teen Band to Corporate Litigants

The Beatles may have had humble beginnings that saw them cut their teeth in the Cavern Club, but by the end, it was a completely different story. They were no longer a band, but a giant business. This meant that splitting up was never going to be as straightforward as never stepping into the studio to make another album. Instead, it required legal proceedings, which is the last thing that somebody dreams up when they start making music with friends as a teenager.

McCartney was at the centre of the case. When he broke away from the band, he did so with lawyers and business advisors in tow, ready to defend him at the drop of a hat and protect his assets. At a time when the wealthiest people in Britain were being charged incredibly high taxes, the need to keep hold of every penny became even greater. For the first years of their split, it meant that the group was embroiled in courtroom conferences. McCartney was happy to hide behind Linda’s father and family as they prepared for his continuous litigious behaviour, while Lennon equally dueled with McCartney in the courtroom experience.

Harrison Breaks Free From the Shackles

Musically speaking, the split was no bad thing for Harrison. At this stage, he had come into his own, and by the end of the tenure, even the songwriting powerhouse of John Lennon and Paul McCartney couldn’t deny his talent. However, they didn’t quite go as far as letting him spread his wings as far as they could reach. His 1966 landmark song “Taxman” suggested that Harrison was looking to break free from the shackles of the Lennon-McCartney partnership even then. Far from always working against him, Lennon would accommodate Harrison’s new venture and offer tips and the “odd line” whenever required. The guitarist also sought help from outside of the group, leaning on Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, and Ravi Shankar to perfect his songwriting chops.

By the time The Beatles had decided to call it quits, Harrison was ready to break out and be a star in his own right. He achieved it too, largely surpassing expectations and beating out Lennon and McCartney in the process, with his seminal triple album All Things Must Pass. Without the break-up, the world would have never heard the record, which was the direct result of his newfound freedom.

Key Elements of The Beatles Legal and Musical Split Element Detail Trigger for Lawsuit Paul McCartney suing to dissolve their business partnership and escape Allen Klein Courtroom Verdict The other three members lost the case in 1971 Harrison Response Song “Sue Me, Sue You Blues” (Released on 1973’s Living in the Material World) Notable Solo Output All Things Must Pass (featuring tracks penned during his time with The Beatles)

Inside the Courtroom Antics That Inspired the Music

For one of Macca’s fiercest opponents, the need for so many lawyers was unbearable. Although Harrison wouldn’t show his hand in front of a judge, he made his feelings clear on “Sue Me, Sue You Blues.” The lawsuit, essentially, was brought forward by McCartney due to a desire to escape Allen Klein and dissolve their business partnership. The other three members, who lost the case in 1971, didn’t see a need for the dissolution, which created a sorry mess.

George Harrison – P2 Vatican Blues

On the track, Harrison sings of his less-than-enjoyable courtroom experience:

“You serve me, And I’ll serve you, Swing your partners, all get screwed, Bring your lawyer, And I’ll bring mine, Get together, and we could have a bad time.”

For McCartney, hearing the song was difficult, and while Klein was later proven to be a villain, he still felt guilt about the whole situation. “Around that time, we had millions of suits flying here, flying there,” recalled McCartney to Rolling Stone in 1974, before adding, “George wrote the ‘Sue Me, Sue You Blues’ about it. I’d kicked it all off originally, having to sue the other three Beatles in the High Court, and that opened Pandora’s box. After that, everybody just seemed to be suing everybody.”

The track was released as part of Harrison’s 1973 album and saw Harrison draw directly from the courtroom experience. He used his song to make it clear how he felt.