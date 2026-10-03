Víctor Caballero surprises Suemi Chang with BTS light stick

Peruvian content creator and journalist Víctor Caballero—widely known as Curwen—surprised influencer Suemi Chang with an official fourth-generation BTS light stick during an episode of the Very Good podcast, leaving her in tears as social media users speculated about a potential romance between the two.
The Bottom Line
- The Surprising Gesture: Curwen presented Suemi Chang with an official fourth-generation BTS light stick sourced from a specialized POP-UP store during a live broadcast of the Very Good podcast.
- Fan Reaction: Viewers flooded social media with comments expressing excitement and hoping for a romantic relationship, referencing recent headlines involving the journalist.
- Context and Fallout: The gift comes shortly after Curwen drew public attention due to published images involving Carla Campos, adding fuel to ongoing internet speculation about his personal life.
Surprise on the Very Good Podcast
During a recent broadcast of the Very Good podcast, Víctor Caballero delivered an unexpected gift that left fellow creator Suemi Chang visibly emotional. trome.com reported that the journalist arranged the surprise after learning about Chang’s status as an avid fan of the South Korean pop group BTS. Caballero acquired an official fourth-generation light stick from a specialized POP-UP retail location specifically for the occasion.
"I’ve bought Suemi the BTS stick, but the fourth-generation one, so that on Sunday she’s with the Korean guys," Caballero announced on the program. The gesture moved the influencer to tears, prompting the cast of the show to request an immediate on-air embrace between the two creators. Chang accepted the hug while holding the gift, visibly overwhelmed by the surprise.
Social Media Reaction to the On-Air Moment
The exchange quickly circulated across digital platforms, generating widespread engagement among followers of Peruvian entertainment circles. Social media users flooded comment sections with supportive messages, drawing immediate comparisons to recent events in Caballero’s public profile.
Viewers shared enthusiastic remarks about the dynamic between the two personalities, with comments such as, "I want a Curwen," "Here we go all of us who are rooting for a relationship," and "They look cute together, I know Curwen’s thing is still fresh, but I’ll still root for them." Other users pointed directly to the specificity of the present, noting, "He fulfilled her bee socks." The timing of the broadcast brought renewed attention to Caballero’s public footprint, particularly following recent media appearances linked to Carla Campos.