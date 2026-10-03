Víctor Caballero surprises Suemi Chang with BTS light stick

Peruvian content creator and journalist Víctor Caballero—widely known as Curwen—surprised influencer Suemi Chang with an official fourth-generation BTS light stick during an episode of the Very Good podcast, leaving her in tears as social media users speculated about a potential romance between the two.

Surprise on the Very Good Podcast

During a recent broadcast of the Very Good podcast, Víctor Caballero delivered an unexpected gift that left fellow creator Suemi Chang visibly emotional. trome.com reported that the journalist arranged the surprise after learning about Chang’s status as an avid fan of the South Korean pop group BTS. Caballero acquired an official fourth-generation light stick from a specialized POP-UP retail location specifically for the occasion.

"I’ve bought Suemi the BTS stick, but the fourth-generation one, so that on Sunday she’s with the Korean guys," Caballero announced on the program. The gesture moved the influencer to tears, prompting the cast of the show to request an immediate on-air embrace between the two creators. Chang accepted the hug while holding the gift, visibly overwhelmed by the surprise.