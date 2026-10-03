5 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend

Madison events for the weekend of October 2-4 offer a diverse lineup spanning comedy, storytelling, art markets, community murals, and outdoor classical theater as the autumn season gets underway across the city.

From downtown venues to neighborhood hubs, residents and visitors can choose from several cultural offerings scheduled through Sunday. The slate features high-profile touring acts, local community collaborations, and seasonal finales.

Comedy, Storytelling and Museum Markets on Tap

Comedian and actor Fortune Feimster brings her “Takin’ Care of Biscuits Comedy Tour” to the Overture Center, located at 201 State St., on October 2 at 7:30 p.m. Feimster’s routine focuses on everyday observations about family, marriage, aging, and the minor absurdities of daily life, delivered in the conversational style familiar from her television appearances and Netflix specials.

At the same time across town on October 2 at 7:30 p.m., the Barrymore Theatre at 2090 Atwood Ave. hosts “The Moth Madison GrandSLAM.” Ten previous StorySLAM winners return for a competitive round of true stories centered on mistakes, misfires, and moments that went awry. Each participant has five minutes to share a tale of regret, with the audience casting votes to determine the winner of the evening.

Beginning the following day, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art at 227 State St. hosts the MMoCA Art Market. Running October 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and October 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the market expands across three floors of the museum. The event features handmade art, wearables, specialty foods, and other locally crafted goods spanning painting, pottery, jewelry, textiles, prints, and artisanal food items, accompanied by live music.

Mural Unveiling and Outdoor Shakespeare Finale

On October 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Madison Public Art Project and the Union Cab Cooperative host the unveiling of “City Connections” at 2458 Pennsylvania Ave. in Monona. Designed by local artist Amy Zaremba, the vibrant mural draws on stories, memories, and community reflections regarding connection in Madison. The event features community activities, the mural unveiling, and related audio recordings.

Concluding the weekend on October 4 at 6 p.m., the American Players Theatre at 5950 Golf Course Road in Spring Green stages its final performance of the 2026 outdoor season with William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” Directed by Laura Rook, the comedy follows Rosalind and Celia as they leave court life for the Forest of Arden, encountering romance, mistaken identities, and an eccentric cast of characters.

The weekend lineup reflects Madison’s active cultural calendar as local venues transition into full autumn programming.