Japan beats North Korea on penalties to win Asian Games women’s football gold

North Korea Settles for Silver After Late Collapse Against Japan in Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Final

North Korea’s women’s football team secured a silver medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on October 2, suffering a 3-5 penalty shootout defeat to Japan at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa after a 2-2 draw through extra time, hani.co.kr reported.

Late Defensive Lapses Cost Gold in Shizuoka

Manager Pak Sung-jin deployed a disciplined setup at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, but his side ultimately failed to protect a late advantage. Japan struck first in the 32nd minute through Mami Ueno, putting the pressure firmly on the North Korean backline. But the tactical complexion shifted immediately after the break. Just two minutes into the second half, substitute Jong Kum leveled the score, before Jon Ryong-jong added a second in the 69th minute to give North Korea a 2-1 lead, hani.co.kr reported.

Riding a wave of momentum, North Korea absorbed waves of Japanese possession by utilizing direct counter-attacks and long balls into the channels. They successfully defended their narrow lead into the game’s dying minutes. However, the defensive structure broke down in the 86th minute when Hanon Nishio capitalized on a late opening to equalize for Japan at 2-2, sending the fierce final into extra time, hani.co.kr reported.

Match Statistics: 2026 Asian Games Women’s Football Final Team Regulation Score Extra Time Goals Penalty Shootout Final Result Japan 2 0 5 Gold Medal North Korea 2 0 3 Silver Medal

Shootout Agony and Japan’s Continued Continental Dominance

Neither side could break the deadlock across the thirty minutes of extra time, forcing the gold medal to be decided from the spot. Japan took the initiative with the first kick in the shootout. The turning point arrived when Japan’s goalkeeper denied North Korea’s third penalty taker, Jong Kum, shattering the deadlock and allowing the hosts to close out a 5-3 victory on penalties, hani.co.kr reported.

With the dramatic win, Japan secured their fourth championship crown overall. The North Korean squad was left in tears on the podium in Shizuoka, having come within five minutes of claiming the gold before the late equalizer shifted the momentum permanently toward the tournament hosts, hani.co.kr reported.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.