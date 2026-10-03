EU House Prices Rise 4.7% as Portugal and Bulgaria Lead Surge

Portugal and Bulgaria Lead Double-Digit Surge as European House Prices Rise 4.7%

House prices across the European Union rose by 4.7% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, outpacing the 3.2% inflation rate, according to Eurostat data released earlier this week. While Portugal and Bulgaria recorded surges exceeding 15%, nations like Finland, Luxembourg, and France experienced notable price contractions amid shifting monetary policies and strained affordability.

The latest figures from the European Union’s statistical office indicate that the broader euro area saw house prices increase by 4.0% compared to the same period in 2025. But beneath these aggregate numbers lies a sharply fragmented real estate landscape. National housing shortages, localized income growth, and varying borrowing conditions are driving a widening gap between member states.

Where Property Values Are Climbing Fastest

Among 29 European countries tracked by Eurostat, nine recorded double-digit annual increases during the second quarter of 2026. Portugal registered the highest year-on-year surge at 16.5%, closely followed by Bulgaria at 15.5%.

Mikk Kalmet, a real estate expert at Global Property Guide, explained that strong housing demand continues to outpace supply in Portugal, particularly within Lisbon, Porto, and popular coastal destinations. Limited new construction, foreign investment, tourism-related demand, and persistent housing shortages are actively compounding price pressures.

Other nations experiencing double-digit annual increases include Lithuania at 14.3%, Slovakia at 13.6%, Croatia at 12.7%, Spain at 12.1%, Romania at 12.1%, Latvia at 11.4%, and Hungary at 10.2%. Furthermore, countries such as Denmark, Slovenia, and Czechia hovered close to the 10% threshold.

Country Annual Price Change (Q2 2026) Real Price Growth (Adjusted for Inflation) Portugal +16.5% +12.1% Bulgaria +15.5% +9.1% Lithuania +14.3% +8.8% Spain +12.1% +8.3% France -0.8% -3.2% Luxembourg -2.2% -6.4%

Contractions in France, Finland, and Luxembourg

While much of the continent deals with runaway valuations, three European nations moved in the opposite direction. Finland recorded an annual price decline of 2.7%, Luxembourg saw a 2.2% drop, and French home values fell by 0.8%.

Photo: Anadolu Ajansı

Kalmet pointed to weak economic growth and subdued consumer confidence in Finland as primary drivers, exacerbated by the lingering effects of elevated interest rates. In France, severe affordability constraints, weak housing demand, and the heavy drag of previously high mortgage rates have forced downward pressure on valuations, encouraging prospective buyers to delay purchases.

Among the EU’s “Big Four” economies, Spain stands out with a robust 12.1% increase. Italy posted a modest 4% gain, remaining below the EU average, while Germany recorded a flat 0.6% increase.

Real Terms Adjustments and Future Market Uncertainties

However, several individual markets continue to see substantial real gains.

Photo: ec.europa.eu

Looking ahead, market participants face fresh monetary policy headwinds. The European Central Bank raised interest rates in September 2026 to combat renewed inflationary pressures. Analysts warn that these higher borrowing costs, coupled with reduced purchasing power from rising energy prices, could dampen housing demand moving forward.