Flydubai co-pilot barred in Oman over extremist views, sources say

The co-pilot of a Flydubai flight carrying 182 passengers to Tel Aviv had been barred from flying in his home country of Oman over suspicions of holding extremist views, according to a person familiar with the investigation. The decision of Oman to prohibit him from flying was initially reported by The Wall Street Journal. The carrier subsequently hired the co-pilot in the United Arab Emirates, though the depth of the initial background screening conducted by Emirati authorities remains unclear.

Oman Flight Ban and Regional Aviation Crisis

The incident has destabilized the regional travel sector, raising urgent questions regarding aviation safety. Authorities from multiple jurisdictions are currently participating in a cross-border investigation. In response to the crisis, the United Arab Emirates canceled all commercial flights to Israel, disrupting travel schedules for hundreds of passengers.

To assist stranded travelers, Israeli and Emirati officials coordinated a series of repatriation flights starting Friday. An initial repatriation flight departed from the United Arab Emirates shortly before 11:00 p.m. and touched down at Ben Gurion International Airport shortly after 1:00 a.m., according to airport data. Additional return services operated by Arkia and Israir were scheduled out of Dubai early Saturday, with El Al slated to transport further passengers on Sunday.

Diplomatic Repercussions and Intelligence Inquiries

Dubai has served as a destination for Israeli travelers since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, which established formal diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that preliminary intelligence pointed to potential connections between the attack and Tehran, warning that the United States would retaliate severely if Iranian agents were proven to be involved.

Photo: eluniversal.com.mx

Israeli investigators are actively collaborating with the inquiry, though Emirati officials retain leadership of the formal proceedings. Jon Alterman, president of Global Security and Geostrategy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted that the situation presents a challenge for the United Arab Emirates’ standing. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the co-pilot had undergone an Islamist radicalization process, though he presented no evidence to substantiate the claim, adding that authorities are examining whether the pilot acted under external orders.

Repatriation Operations and Medical Recovery

The aircraft involved in the incident fell to 15,000 feet before other crew members managed to land safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. The wounded captain, Smit Machchhar, along with the co-pilot, were transferred from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. Captain Machchhar, who is recovering in an Abu Dhabi hospital, spoke via a televised video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recount the ordeal.

As repatriation efforts continue, regional aviation authorities maintain suspensions on regular commercial routes while investigators work to determine whether the co-pilot acted independently or as part of a coordinated cell.