Northwestern Crushes Penn State 34-13 in New Ryan Field Debut

Northwestern Christens New Ryan Field With 34-13 Win Over Penn State

Northwestern defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 34-13, officially christening the newly rebuilt $875 million Ryan Field. Playing their first game at the modern venue exactly 100 years to the day after its predecessor debuted, the Wildcats dominated both sides of the ball to secure a crucial Big Ten victory.

The Bottom Line Northwestern opened the scoring at the new $875 million Ryan Field with a 50-yard field goal by Jackson Kleather on the program’s maiden drive.

The Wildcats churned out 506 yards of total offense, with 413 yards coming on the ground.

Both teams entered the matchup with one loss, making the 34-13 final a critical pivot for the Big Ten Championship conversation.

A Landmark Opening on the Shores of Lake Michigan After spending time playing in a makeshift stadium along the lakefront, the Northwestern Wildcats returned to a permanent home that carries a hefty price tag. The newly constructed Ryan Field opened its doors precisely a century after the original venue debuted. Before kickoff, the program showcased the $875 million venue. The first points inside the venue came swiftly. Kicker Jackson Kleather booted a 50-yard field goal right between the uprights, capping off Northwestern’s opening drive. After the Nittany Lions were forced to punt on their initial possession, the Wildcats’ offense capitalized immediately. Running back Joseph Himon II exploded for a massive 47-yard rush that pinned the ball at the Penn State 4-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Aidan Chiles powered into the end zone with his legs to secure the stadium’s first touchdown. The opening quarter belonged entirely to the home team. Northwestern racked up 144 yards of total offense in the first fifteen minutes alone, with 109 of those yards coming on the ground.

Ground Game Dominance and Defensive Stops Penn State tried to find a foothold in the second quarter when the defense forced and recovered a fumble on Northwestern’s second drive. That turnover granted the Nittany Lions prime field position, which running back Carson Hansen converted into an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Northwestern answered right back. Despite a flag for a block in the back that was eventually picked up, the Wildcats marched down the field for a quick touchdown to stretch their lead. They tacked on yet another score before halftime to build a 24-7 advantage. As the half wound down, Penn State threatened to salvage three points, but kicker Ryan Barker missed a crucial 45-yard field goal attempt while facing Northwestern’s newly installed, European soccer-style “Wildcat Wall.” David Braun’s squad finished the first half having accumulated 278 yards of total offense. That lopsided momentum carried straight through the intermission.