Generación Universitaria highlights five math YouTube channels

Mastering complex equations or tackling admissions exams often feels like an uphill battle from a kitchen table. To bridge that gap without expensive courses, Generación Universitaria recently published a curated guide detailing five standout YouTube channels dedicated to mathematics and physics.

JulioProfe Commands International Digital Classrooms

Among the most prominent educators highlighted in these roundups is Colombian civil engineer Julio Alberto Ríos Gallego, widely known as JulioProfe. Generación Universitaria reported that his channel boasts 5.5 million subscribers, earning international recognition within school and academic circles.

JulioProfe provides detailed, unhurried explanations spanning basic algebra up to differential and integral calculus. By working through 1,800 videos without skipping steps, he helps students, teachers, and parents navigate complex homework assignments and physical sciences.

Photo: micurso.net

Matemáticas Profe Alex and Unicoos Bring Dynamic Methods

For learners seeking dynamic and modern content, Alexander Gómez operates the Matemáticas, profe Alex channel, which has accumulated 10.4 million subscribers according to Generación Universitaria. Gómez brings a motivational teaching style to topics ranging from secondary school up to university levels, organizing playlists with alternative resolution methods.

Complementing this approach, engineer and professor David Calle runs Unicoos. Serving 1.49 million subscribers, Calle focuses on the underlying “why” behind mathematical, physical, chemical, and technological concepts for students in secondary, high school, and early university years.

MateFacil and Matemóvil Target Core Foundations

Students looking to rebuild fundamental skills can turn to MateFacil, created by Mexican mathematical physicist Félix López. The channel delivers direct, step-by-step tutorials designed for intensive practice across basic and advanced topics.

Meanwhile, engineer Jorge Tejero heads Matemóvil, a channel with 2.5 million subscribers that tailors its approach to visual learners. As detailed by Generación Universitaria, Matemóvil utilizes concise 10-to-15-minute videos filled with graphics, animations, exam-prep guides, and key formulas.

Lasmatematicas.es and Math2me Expand Digital Hubs

Beyond these foundational creators, complementary platforms enrich the digital math ecosystem. Oyejuanjo.com highlights hubs such as Lasmatematicas.es, which offers live classes and exercises for secondary and university students.

Additional entries include math2me, as well as specialized channels like Podemos aprobar matemáticas and Las Matemáticas de Jalón, which cater directly to younger learners and daily study routines.