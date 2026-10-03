Tagea Björnberg: Life and Legacy of the Brazilian Marine Biologist

Tagea Kristina Simon Björnberg, a Brazilian marine biologist and Guggenheim Fellow who specialized in plankton and copepods, passed away before June 26, 2023. Born in São Vicente in 1925, her scientific career included work at the University of São Paulo, leaving an enduring legacy in marine taxonomy.

Early Literary Inspiration and Scientific Roots

Long before naming new crustacean species, an eleven-year-old Björnberg wrote to children’s writer Monteiro Lobato with a creative proposition. She suggested he introduce a new character into his books, prompting Lobato to insert her into the Sítio do Picapau Amarelo series as Björnberg de Coqueiros, according to University of São Paulo records.

That early curiosity naturally evolved into a dedicated pursuit of the natural sciences. Björnberg studied biology at the University of São Paulo, where she earned her licenciado in 1948. She initially served as an assistant professor of zoology at the University of Paraná between 1952 and 1954 before returning to her alma mater.

Decades of Plankton Research at USP

Upon her return to São Paulo, Björnberg joined the Oceanographic Institute (IO-USP) as a planktonologist. She earned her PhD from the university in 1957 and assumed the role of chief oceanographer at IO-USP by 1960. Her taxonomic studies centered primarily on copepods and plankton.

Her contributions soon drew international recognition. She secured a research grant from the Dutch government in 1963, alongside support from the São Paulo Research Foundation during the 1963–1964 period. In 1967, she was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship dedicated to the systematics of copepods.

Key Milestones in the Career of Tagea Björnberg Year / Period Milestone / Role Institution 1948 Obtained Licenciado in Biology University of São Paulo 1952–1954 Assistant Professor of Zoology University of Paraná 1957 Completed PhD University of São Paulo 1960 Chief Oceanographer Oceanographic Institute, USP 1967 Awarded Guggenheim Fellowship Guggenheim Foundation 2014 Published description of three new Harpacticoida genera Nauplius Journal

Lifelong Taxonomy and Later Contributions

In 1966, Björnberg stepped down as chief oceanographer to serve as an assistant professor of zoology at the Faculty of Philosophy, Languages and Human Sciences, University of São Paulo, eventually retiring from USP. Retirement, however, did not halt her scientific output. She continued identifying and naming species well into her late eighties, publishing an article in 2014 that introduced three new benthonic Harpacticoida genera from the São Sebastião Channel.

The scientific community honored her taxonomy by naming crustacean species after her, including Oithona bjornbergae and Noodtorthopsyllus tageae. Even into her nineties, she remained active at the CEBIMar in São Sebastião, where she worked as late as March 2021. Her death was announced on June 26, 2023.