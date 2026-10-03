Aryna Sabalenka targets self-compassion after Opening China Open victory

World number two Aryna Sabalenka commenced her China Open campaign in Beijing with a 6-1 6-3 victory over Mexico’s Renata Zarazua, admitting she is trying hard to ease up on her notoriously severe self-criticism. The Belarusian needed just 63 minutes to dispatch Zarazua, hitting 11 aces and conceding zero break points in her first match since losing both her world number one ranking and US Open crown to Elena Rybakina in September.

Navigating the Mental Load After Losing Top Spot

The straightforward win over Zarazua offered a necessary psychological reset for the 28-year-old. Sabalenka enters the WTA 1000 event bidding for her first title since completing the ‘Sunshine Double’ in March by winning Indian Wells and the Miami Open back-to-back. Yet, by her own elite standards, the broader campaign has presented turbulent patches. She will finish the year without a Grand Slam trophy for the first time since 2022, a reality heavily tied to her struggles with on-court emotional regulation.

Addressing her relentless inner dialogue, Sabalenka offered rare candor to journalists in Beijing. “I think this is a good and a bad side of my personality, that I always ask and wait for more from myself,” she reflected. “Sometimes it can drive me forward, but sometimes it can really drain my energy. Maybe this is something I have to finally learn. I’m really trying so hard sometimes to be easier on myself.”

Upcoming Draw Challenges in Beijing

China Open Key Fixtures & Recent Results Player Round / Status Recent Match Result Aryna Sabalenka Third Round Def. Renata Zarazua 6-1 6-3 Nikola Bartunkova Third Round Opponent Advanced to face Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Top Seed / Campaign Start Opening match scheduled Saturday Daniil Medvedev Men’s Singles Def. Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4 6-2

The quest for a Beijing trophy now steers Sabalenka toward a testing third-round encounter against 20-year-old Czech Nikola Bartunkova. Bartunkova previously came close to beating the Belarusian during an encounter at the Berlin Open in June. Meanwhile, top seed Elena Rybakina kicks off her own tournament campaign on Saturday.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Elsewhere across the tournament grounds, the hard-court action delivered contrasting fortunes for notable contenders. Britain’s Katie Boulter exited the draw following a 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 defeat to Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Muchova. French Open champion Mirra Andreeva engineered a resilient comeback against Chinese wildcard Yuan Yue to win 3-6 6-0 6-0. In the men’s bracket, sixth seed Daniil Medvedev fired 12 aces past Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta to secure a comfortable 6-4 6-2 victory.

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