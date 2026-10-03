Steve Lekoelea Praises Bafana Star Oswin Appollis After AFCON Win

Bafana Favourites and Tactical Blueprints: Oswin Appollis Set the Benchmark in AFCON Qualifiers

Lekoelea Praises Appollis’s Professional Conduct

The 25-year-old attacker orchestrated South Africa’s dismantling of Eritrea by delivering three precise assists from the flank, showcasing the elite mental fortitude required at the international level. According to thesouthafrican.com, Steve Lekoelea emphasized that modern footballers must mirror Appollis’s dedication to remain competitive over a sustained career. “Every player should behave like Appollis. In football, to last longer, you must be coachable; you have to be strong physically and mentally. Appollis is a national star. Yesterday [Wednesday] he showed he can play at the highest level,” Lekoelea told KickOff, as highlighted by thesouthafrican.com.

Navigating Pitso Mosimane’s Tactical Demands

This stellar performance follows a string of nuanced tactical adjustments implemented by head coach Pitso Mosimane. Following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Guinea, Mosimane publicly addressed Appollis’s positioning, urging the winger to maintain width on the left touchline rather than drifting inward, thereby opening lanes for overlapping teammate Aubrey Modiba. While those instructions drew mixed reactions from supporters, Lekoelea’s recent endorsement underlines that Appollis possesses the exact coachability required to execute complex tactical instructions under pressure.

Fixture Result Appollis Contribution Tactical Focus South Africa vs. Guinea 2-1 Win Starter / Tactical compliance Holding width on the left wing South Africa vs. Eritrea 5-0 Win 3 Assists Executing clinical final-third deliveries

Squad Depth and Defensive Concerns Highlighted

Despite the emphatic five-goal margin against Eritrea, Lekoelea offered a blunt critique of complacency within the wider squad. The former Orlando Pirates star noted that certain members of the backline and the goalkeeper approached the fixture too casually, warning that underestimating lower-ranked opponents could become a dangerous habit. As the national team looks toward future global challenges—following a difficult FIFA World Cup campaign in June where Appollis struggled to replicate his peak club form—retaining strict discipline across all defensive and offensive phases remains paramount for sustained international respect.

“The same can’t be said about some of his teammates; they were too casual, especially the keeper and the centre-backs. They undermined Eritrea,” Lekoelea stated, as reported by thesouthafrican.com. “I’m afraid this might be a habit. To make the world respect you, you must destroy the smaller countries by scoring a lot of goals.”

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