Hensoldt Stock Surges on Kepler Cheuvreux Buy Rating and Strong Order Backlog

Sensor specialist Hensoldt (ETR: HAG) closed trading up 2.4% at €79.38 as investors weighed an optimistic market forecast from Kepler Cheuvreux alongside strong order books, contrasting with broader downward pressure across German defense equities.

The Bottom Line Analyst Valuation: Kepler Cheuvreux issued a buy recommendation with a €90 price target, citing potential Q3 outperformance.

Kepler Cheuvreux issued a buy recommendation with a €90 price target, citing potential Q3 outperformance. Market Contrast: While peers like Rheinmetall faced sector-wide pullbacks, Hensoldt shares gained 8.2% year-to-date on steady defense electronics demand.

While peers like Rheinmetall faced sector-wide pullbacks, Hensoldt shares gained 8.2% year-to-date on steady defense electronics demand. Upcoming Catalysts: Investors are watching for official Q3 earnings, potential guidance updates, and the November capital markets day.

Kepler Cheuvreux Sets €90 Target on Q3 Expectations

As markets processed late-week defense sector moves, Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Aymeric Poulain issued a buy recommendation for Hensoldt (ETR: HAG), setting a price target of €90. According to boerse-express.com, Poulain expects the sensor specialist to have surpassed its internal targets during the third quarter, creating room for an upward revision of the annual financial guidance.

A parallel report from goldesel.de noted that the equity traded at €80.32—marking a 3.08% daily gain—during morning trading hours ahead of the weekend close. Poulain’s evaluation highlights accelerating incoming orders projected for the fourth quarter, alongside an upcoming capital markets day scheduled for November. At the same time, the analyst cautioned that long-term valuation metrics and growth dynamics remain open questions following the broader defense sector boom. For investors, this development means that an upward revision of forecasts could support the positive momentum, yet the sustainability of growth and the valuation remain central risks.

Record Order Backlog Differentiates Hensoldt From Peers

The operational foundation for investor confidence rests on heavy order volumes across core operating segments. Platow publication data cited by boerse-express.com confirms that Hensoldt (ETR: HAG) entered the second half of the year carrying a record order backlog. Long-term military procurement programs targeting radar technology, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare continue to drive incoming revenue.

This technological concentration in air defense and counter-drone capabilities has decoupled the company from domestic sector competitors. While rivals such as Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM) and Renk absorbed notable losses over recent weeks, Hensoldt maintained steady demand, securing an 8.2% year-to-date share price increase. The operative basis for the confidence of investors is formed by the persistently high order volume.

Institutional Backing and November Capital Markets Day

Reinforcing the positive analyst sentiment, the Bank of America added Hensoldt (ETR: HAG) to its preferred mid-cap equities list, establishing a higher price target of €94 according to goldesel.de coverage. These institutional endorsements have concentrated market focus on the company’s upcoming operational milestones.

Metric / Event Boerse-Express Data Goldesel Data Closing Share Price €79.38 (+2.4%) €80.32 (+3.08%) Analyst Target €90 (Kepler Cheuvreux) €94 (Bank of America) Key Catalysts Q3 Earnings & November Capital Markets Day Q4 Order Acceleration & Guidance Revision

Market participants await official confirmation of whether management will officially raise full-year guidance during the next reporting cycle. The November capital markets day will test whether executive leadership can substantiate long-term growth projections beyond the current defense spending cycle. As the next potential stock drivers, the publication of third-quarter figures, a possible new company outlook, and the capital markets day in November remain in focus.