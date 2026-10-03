Plancoët en rose launches Octobre Rose with a charity day and show

Plancoët launches its local Pink October campaign with a Saturday opening event featuring health professionals, wellness booths, self-palpation breast models, floral workshops, and evening entertainment at the village hall.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

All financial proceeds collected during the Plancoët opening events directly support the Ligue contre le cancer.

Saturday Opening Schedule at the Plancoët Village Hall

The municipal campaign kicks off Saturday morning with an opening session running from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the salle des fêtes. Health and wellness professionals will be on site alongside floral art associations from Créhen and sewing groups from Plancoët. Nurses will host interactive demonstrations using a bust model for self-palpation training. Attendees can also access a tea room and purchase various awareness goodies. Admission to the morning session is completely free and open to the public.

Evening Variety Show and Local Association Fundraising

A second ticketed gathering begins at 7:30 p.m. with a live evening show priced at 5 €. The program features performances by the Arc-en-ciel choir, followed by the singing duo Foudzik and a dynamic dance showcase by Créa’Dance. All financial proceeds from the opening day and subsequent activities will be directly remitted to the Ligue contre le cancer.

Community Collaboration and Commercial Participation

Magali Hautière, the president, acknowledged the widespread backing from local businesses. The association expressed gratitude to all merchants, artisans, and services who once again welcomed the decoration kit initiative with open enthusiasm.

Plancoët Pink October Opening Schedule and Activities Time / Session Location Key Activities & Features Admission 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM Salle des fêtes, Plancoët Health professionals, self-palpation bust demonstrations by nurses, floral art, sewing displays, tea room Free 7:30 PM Onward Village Hall Stage Arc-en-ciel choir, Foudzik singing duo, Créa’Dance performance 5 €

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