Gerry Scotti Asks for an Exorcist on La Ruota della Fortuna

On Friday, October 2, 2026, during an episode of the television game show La Ruota della Fortuna broadcast in Italy, host Gerry Scotti remarked that contestant Angelo wanted to leave just fifteen minutes before ultimately winning the match and securing the title of new champion with 19,300 euros, libero.it reported.

Friday evening’s broadcast on October 2, 2026, brought a mix of surreal game play, returning contestants, and spontaneous commentary from host Gerry Scotti. Opening the show, drummer Diego Fornaciari introduced Scotti, who walked onto the stage to music and immediately interacted with the studio audience. The episode featured the reigning champion Lucia from Torino—who had won 28,100 euros the previous evening—alongside challengers Francesco, a corporate consultant from Cagliari, and Angelo, a visual merchandiser from Palermo. Samira Lui joined the hosting team, presenting themed segments while Scotti guided the competitors through rounds titled after food, astrology, bar chats, and animals.

The Bottom Line

Contestant Angelo, a visual merchandiser from Palermo, overcame early game setbacks to win the October 2, 2026, episode of La Ruota della Fortuna.

Host Gerry Scotti noted that Angelo had nearly wanted to leave shortly before turning his game around to claim the 19,300-euro prize.

Defending champion Lucia and challenger Francesco both competed across multiple themed rounds before Angelo secured the victory in the final round.

Surreal Moments and Astrological Round Quirks

The episode incorporated several recurring segments led by Samira Lui, starting with “La locanda di Samira,” where she introduced a leek as part of a puzzle themed around potato and leek soup. Champion Lucia correctly solved the phrase to claim her first 1,000 euros. Discussions shifted between culinary uses for leeks and historical anecdotes involving Emperor Nero, whom Scotti noted was nicknamed the porrophagus for his fondness for the vegetable.

During the astrology-themed round “Figli delle stelle,” featuring a board titled “Voci della Bilancia,” Scotti shared a personal anecdote about a talking scale that broke after falling from a balcony. Lucia solved the puzzle to increase her total to 4,300 euros, followed by another correct answer in the “Juke Box” round that brought her earnings to 5,900 euros. However, subsequent rounds introduced friction when both challengers landed on bankruptcy spaces, prompting Scotti to joke about bringing in an exorcist, referencing the presence of Don Ampelio among the studio guests.

From Near-Exit to Final Victory

As the game progressed toward its conclusion, Angelo capitalized on the final round, “Yellowstone,” where letters carried a value of 1,400 euros each. His solution solved the board and pushed his total winnings to 19,300 euros, officially making him the new champion. Observing the dramatic shift in fortune, Gerry Scotti remarked that it was hard to believe, given that just fifteen minutes prior, Angelo had wanted to leave the studio.

In the concluding segment, “La Ruota delle Meraviglie,” the newly crowned champion faced three fragrance-themed phrases. Francesco successfully solved the first and third phrases, earning two green envelopes. With suggestions from his mother, Angelo opted to exchange an initial envelope containing unspecific funds for a second envelope holding additional funds, bringing his total winnings for the evening to 24,300 euros before the broadcast concluded.