NamABank 9-Month Pre-Tax Profit Reaches 4,700 Billion VND

Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank has released its preliminary business results for the first nine months of the year, reporting a pre-tax profit of over 4,700 billion Vietnamese dong. This figure represents a 25% increase compared to the same period in 2025, according to financial statements released by NamABank. With this performance, the institution has achieved nearly 80% of its annual profit target as set by its general meeting of shareholders.

The bank’s pre-tax profit reached 1,640 billion VND in the first quarter and 1,516 billion VND in the second quarter. Based on these interim figures, the pre-tax profit for the third quarter alone is estimated to exceed 1,540 billion VND. Non-interest income accounted for roughly 26% of the bank’s operating profit during this timeframe, with securities trading revenue climbing 30% year-on-year to make up about 5% of the pre-tax profit.

In terms of scale, total funds mobilized from economic organizations, individuals, and issued securities approached 254,000 billion VND by the end of September, marking a nearly 20% rise from the close of 2025. The bank’s investment securities portfolio reached nearly 48,700 billion VND, a 22% increase since the beginning of the year, driven largely by a 31% expansion in government bonds to nearly 32,600 billion VND.

Balance Sheet Growth and Asset Quality

NamABank reported total assets of nearly 465,000 billion VND by the end of September. Outstanding loans grew by 11% compared to the end of 2025, pushing the total to over 186,000 billion VND. The bank stated that its lending focus concentrated on sectors such as tea, seafood, coffee, rubber, education, and healthcare, while real estate lending decreased.

Regarding asset quality, the institution put its non-performing loan ratio at approximately 1.5%, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the level recorded at the same time in 2025.

Capital Operations and Corporate Actions

Throughout the year, NamABank distributed stock dividends at a rate of 20%, issued 100 million shares under its employee stock ownership plan, and issued nearly 4,15 trillion VND in Tier 2 capital bonds through both private and public offerings.

Looking toward the final months of the year, the bank announced plans to continue executing large-scale syndicated loans. It also intends to offer 100 million shares privately to professional investors, following authorization granted by the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders.