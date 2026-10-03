Andy Murray Warns Djokovic Over LA 2028 Olympic Record Bid

Andy Murray believes Novak Djokovic could mount a serious challenge to his unique tennis record of winning two Olympic gold medals in singles. Djokovic captured gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but securing a second singles title remains a distinct target as he eyes the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Murray Assesses the Quest for a Second Olympic Gold

Andy Murray spoke with TNT Sports about the record he still holds alone: two Olympic gold medals in singles, captured at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Djokovic finally completed his own Olympic collection at Paris 2024, but a second singles gold medal remains outside his current tally. ‹ I hadn’t really thought about it, but it wouldn’t surprise me, › Murray told TNT Sports when asked if his long-time rival could also target this record. ‹ He holds pretty much every record that exists. But I wouldn’t be surprised to see him do something like that. ›

Murray defeated Roger Federer in straight sets at Wimbledon to claim gold at London 2012, then turned back Juan Martín del Potro in four sets at Rio 2016. As tennis.com noted, he stands as the only tennis player, male or female, to win two Olympic singles gold medals across two different surfaces: grass and hard courts.

From Beijing Bronze to Paris Gold

Novak Djokovic’s Olympic trajectory followed the reverse path. He secured a bronze medal in his debut at the Beijing 2008 Games before waiting through four additional cycles to claim the top step of the podium in Paris, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the final at Roland-Garros. Djokovic has repeatedly stated that this gold medal constitutes the greatest pride of his career.

Djokovic outlined his future timeline ahead of the US Open, stating an intention to compete at the Los Angeles Games and finish his career carrying the Serbian flag, according to the Sunday Guardian. The men’s tennis event at the 2028 Olympics is scheduled for July 2028, at which point Djokovic will be 41 years old.

Olympic Singles Records Comparison Player Gold Medals Medal Years Surfaces Andy Murray 2 2012, 2016 Grass, Hard Novak Djokovic 1 2024 Clay

Physical Wear and the Road to Shanghai

Murray coached Djokovic from November 2024 to May 2025, providing a firsthand perspective on the physical demands facing Djokovic. However, Murray refrained from guaranteeing that Djokovic will be on the entry list in Los Angeles. ‹ It’s very difficult to predict because the body accumulates so much wear and tear that it’s complicated, › Murray told TNT Sports. ‹ He has had a few physical niggles, I think, over the last 18 months or so. › Murray added that he hopes Djokovic can stay fit and healthy to finish his career on his own terms.

The 2026 season highlighted those physical challenges. Djokovic fell in the opening round of the US Open against Mariano Navone in five sets—his earliest Grand Slam exit since the 2006 Australian Open—and subsequently pointed to physical fatigue as a major hindrance during the match. Djokovic’s next competitive appearance is set for the Shanghai Masters, running from October 7 to 18.

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