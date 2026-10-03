George Russell says Red Bull is strongest after Bahrain practice

Following Friday practice at the Sepang International Circuit for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, George Russell stated that Red Bull looks to be the strongest team on the grid, despite Charles Leclerc topping the second practice session. The opening day of running saw tight margins among the front-running constructors, with Max Verstappen showing formidable long-run pace despite avoiding a soft-tyre qualifying simulation.

Red Bull Emerges as the Pace-Setter in Sepang

Red Bull entered the weekend fielding significant questions regarding their newly integrated Baku upgrade package. Technical director Pierre Wache admitted to bbc.co.uk that the team was “not very optimistic starting the weekend” as they evaluated the new components across high-speed and medium-speed corners. Yet, the on-track data told a vastly superior story. Max Verstappen logged the day’s fourth-fastest time in FP2 while running exclusively on medium compound tires, purposefully bypassing a qualifying-style run due to incoming rain forecasts. According to skysports.com reporting, Verstappen’s race simulations were comfortably the strongest of the field, factoring in stint length and progressive rubber wear on the abrasive tropical circuit.

Rival Assessments and Ferrari’s Single-Lap Speed

While Charles Leclerc claimed the top spot on the timing sheets for Ferrari with a 1:37.528, gulfnews.com noted that the Monegasque driver quickly singled out the Milton Keynes outfit as the true benchmark. Leclerc pointed out that Isack Hadjar—who finished just 0.099 seconds adrift of Ferrari’s benchmark—left time on the table through minor errors in the final sector, while Verstappen opted out of soft-tyre runs entirely. Meanwhile, McLaren established a constant threat near the top, with Lando Norris placing third and Oscar Piastri taking sixth, keeping four separate teams within touching distance ahead of Saturday’s grid-deciding session.

Photo: gulfnews.com

Mercedes Struggles with Upgrade Integration

Mercedes rolled out their most significant car upgrade since the Canadian Grand Prix in June, yet both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli found themselves outside the headline pace, finishing seventh and eighth respectively. gulfnews.com highlighted that the Silver Arrows battled severe tyre overheating and degradation around the Sepang layout. Russell candidly assessed the situation to bbc.co.uk, stating, “I’m feeling the downforce in some of the corners but with this amount of tyre overheating and degradation that trumps everything.” Both Mercedes drivers recorded their fastest laps on mediums after scruffy attempts on the soft compound, leaving the team facing an intense overnight setup window to close the performance gap.

Top 10 Drivers – Bahrain Grand Prix Practice Two Timesheet Pos Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:37.528 2 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.099 3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.137 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.257 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.305 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.371 7 George Russell Mercedes +0.492 8 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.532 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.968 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.060

Grid Penalties and Administrative Actions

The starting grid is already shaping up to be heavily penalised following technical infringements discovered ahead of the weekend. Isack Hadjar faces a five-place grid drop for exceeding his permitted internal combustion engine allocation. Alpine’s Franco Colapinto is staring at a 10-place engine penalty, compounding a further five-place drop incurred from causing a collision during the previous round in Baku. Racing Bulls youngster Arvid Lindblad will be forced to start from the very back of the grid after taking a complete power unit change. Additionally, skysports.com reported that Lewis Hamilton received a stewards’ warning alongside a €10,000 fine issued to Ferrari after impeding Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto during a slow lap in the afternoon session.

Photo: skysports.com

The Battle for Saturday Pole Position

With tropical temperatures stressing thermal management and compounding tyre degradation across all four leading constructors, qualifying poise will dictate the outcome of the weekend. Russell acknowledged the uphill task facing the Silver Arrows, noting that while Verstappen and McLaren maintain exceptional race pace, “never say never” remains the operative mindset for Saturday afternoon’s competitive showdown.

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