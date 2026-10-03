West Coast confirms AFL trade interest in Miers, Rivers and Viney

West Coast list manager Matthew Clarke has confirmed the club’s interest in rival players Gryan Miers, Trent Rivers, and Jack Viney as the Eagles aim to bolster their list for the 2027 season, though pursuits of Miers and Sydney’s Chad Warner face significant hurdles.

Fantasy & Market Impact List Management Targets: West Coast is actively targeting forward-half connection and scoring power through experienced players like Miers and Rivers.

West Coast is actively targeting forward-half connection and scoring power through experienced players like Miers and Rivers. Contract Status Hurdles: Miers remains locked in with Geelong on a two-year contract, while Rivers is contracted through the end of next year.

Miers remains locked in with Geelong on a two-year contract, while Rivers is contracted through the end of next year. Recruitment Timelines: The Eagles expect clarity on Jack Viney’s intentions early next week following his recent visit to Perth.

Matthew Clarke Confirms West Coast Pursuits and Contract Hurdles

West Coast has formally registered interest in three rival AFL players ahead of the upcoming trade period, according to comments made by list manager Matthew Clarke on AFL Trade Radio. The Eagles met with Melbourne veteran Jack Viney in Perth and reached out to the management groups of Geelong forward Gryan Miers and Melbourne utility Trent Rivers.

However, the pursuit of Miers has encountered an early roadblock. James Pitcher, the manager for the 27-year-old forward, reiterated Miers’ commitment to the Cats, where he is contracted for a further two years. Miers managed 17 senior games this season while dealing with a complex ACL recovery. Clarke noted that while exploratory contact was made earlier in the year when players were out of the team, he does not expect much movement given Miers’ loyalty to Geelong.

“Earlier in the year (we touched base), as most clubs do when guys are out of the team for various reasons,” Clarke stated on AFL Trade Radio. “Pitcher is pretty strong that Gryan is keen to stay at Geelong. He’s a very loyal guy, really enjoys it there; he’s contracted for another couple of years. I think that’s where that sits at the moment with Geelong.”

Assessing Trent Rivers and Jack Viney Deadlines

In addition to Miers, West Coast has set its sights on 2021 premiership player Trent Rivers. The 25-year-old utility is a Western Australia native who played 17 senior games this season under first-year coach Steven King, a drop from his usual output due to injury interruptions. Rivers is currently tied to the Demons through the end of next year, when he reaches free agency.

“Trent is a WA boy; he’s played some pretty good footy for the Demons over the years; he’s a premiership player, he can add to our mix with his age profile as a 25-year-old,” Clarke said. “There’s a bit to play out. Trent’s a free agent at the end of next year, so there’s a little bit to work through with that.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles expect a definitive answer from Jack Viney early next week. Viney recently completed a multi-day trip to Perth for formal presentations regarding a potential move to West Coast, though he also faces interest from Essendon. Viney returned to Melbourne ahead of the Demons’ best and fairest event, with the club anticipating an update on his decision following the club champion dinner.

West Coast Target Overview and Current Status Player Current Club Contract Status 2026 Senior Games Gryan Miers Geelong Cats Contracted (2 more years) 17 Trent Rivers Melbourne Demons Contracted through 2027 (Free Agent) 17 Jack Viney Melbourne Demons Uncontracted / Considering Options Not specified

Chad Warner Stance and Bobby Hill Assessment

Regarding Sydney star Chad Warner, who is a free agent next year and has been linked to a potential return to Western Australia following off-field reports at the Pullman Hotel, West Coast anticipates no immediate departure from New South Wales. Clarke indicated that discussions with Warner’s management point toward him remaining a required player for the Swans.

“Our understanding from his management group … is he’s a required player and he’s very happy where he is right now. I don’t expect any movement at our end,” Clarke said. “We’ll obviously do our due diligence and ask the question about scenarios that played out in the last couple of months, but from where we sit right now Chad will be playing for Sydney next year.”

On the possibility of throwing a list lifeline to former Magpie and Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill, Clarke ruled out an immediate pursuit. While acknowledging Hill’s efforts to regain fitness, the Eagles list boss stated that recruiting the small forward is not a priority for the club at this stage.