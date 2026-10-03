Atlanta Braves defeat Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 to advance

Atlanta Braves secured a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night in the decisive game of their National League opening-round series. Michael Harris II launched a three-run home run in the first inning, while Ray Kerr delivered three and one-third scoreless frames to advance Atlanta to a Division Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fantasy & Market Impact

– Braves Momentum: Atlanta shifts its rotation focus to the Los Angeles Dodgers. – Phillies Offseason Outlook: Early elimination follows previous postseason exits.

Early Power Surge Sets the Tone for Atlanta

The decisive clash swung early when Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola unraveled in the opening frame. After issuing walks to Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson with one out, Nola surrendered a towering three-run blast to Harris. Nola was subsequently pulled from the game after yielding three runs in just one inning and two-thirds of work.

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss leaned on an unconventional pitching strategy to stabilize the middle frames. Starting left-hander Ray Kerr, making just his fourth career start and his postseason debut, was deployed to neutralize Philadelphia’s dangerous left-handed bats, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Kerr executed the game plan flawlessly, allowing only a single to Schwarber in the first and a walk in the fourth before exiting to a standing ovation.

Bullpen Execution and Veteran Closing Outing

Grant Holmes bridged the gap from the bullpen, allowing a single run over two innings to earn the victory. Meanwhile, the Braves added insurance markers to suffocate any potential Philadelphia comeback.

Game Decisive Statistics: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Stat Category Atlanta Braves Philadelphia Phillies Final Score 6 2 Home Runs 3 (Harris, Albies, Olson) 0 Starting Pitcher Exit Ray Kerr (3.1 IP, 0 ER) Aaron Nola (1.2 IP, 3 ER) Hits Recorded Team Offensive Surge Limited by Bullpen Depth

Ozzie Albies extended the lead in the fourth inning by launching a two-run home run off Zack Wheeler following a walk to Austin Riley, pushing the advantage to 5-0. Matt Olson added a solo shot in the seventh off reliever Jonathan Bowlan to cement the offensive output. Chris Sale, who started Atlanta’s 5-3 victory in the series opener, returned to the mound in relief to strike out Harper in the eighth and shut the door in the ninth by retiring Bryan De La Cruz and pinch-hitter Otto Kemp.

Shifting Focus to the Los Angeles Dodgers

The victory marks the first postseason series win for the Braves since their 2021 World Series title run, while avenging prior playoff defeats against Philadelphia in 1993, 2022, and 2023. Having captured the National League East crown with a six-game cushion over the Phillies during the 162-game regular season, the Braves validated their divisional dominance on the playoff stage.

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly acknowledged the regular-season hierarchy after the elimination. “They dominated this section from the start to the finish,” Mattingly stated. “Over the course of the 162 games, they were the best team in our section.”

Atlanta now prepares to face the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

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