Sergei Bobrovsky Apologized to Gavin McKenna for Rookie Lap

Toronto Maple Leafs veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky accidentally upstaged 2026 No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna during the 18-year-old phenom’s traditional rookie pre-game lap ahead of the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens. Bobrovsky later apologized, explaining that he completely forgot about the custom due to his pre-game routine.

Fantasy & Market Impact Bobrovsky’s Workload Balance: General manager John Chayka has structured Bobrovsky’s starts to keep the veteran fresh, ensuring backup Anthony Stolarz will see meaningful assignments on back-to-backs. Matthews Line Stacking: Captain Auston Matthews continues to generate Grade-A scoring chances on his line, offering reliable fantasy stacking options despite early offensive droughts.

How the Rookie Lap Incident Unfolded at Scotiabank Arena

The National Hockey League rookie lap is a time-honored pre-game ritual. Typically, a first-year player steps onto the ice entirely by themselves for a solo loop around the team’s end of the rink, soaking in an ovation from the fans before the rest of the roster joins them. September 29 was supposed to mark that milestone for Gavin McKenna, the heavily anticipated Toronto Maple Leafs winger drafted first overall in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, as dailyfaceoff.com reported.

Instead, as torontosun.com noted, 38-year-old Russian goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky emerged from the tunnel first for his 807th regular-season appearance. Bobrovsky knocked the practice pucks off the bench and skated around the ice, remaining completely unaware of McKenna’s moment until he realized they were the only two Leafs players out there while the rest of the team remained in the tunnel.

The viral scene quickly drew intense online debate. sports.yahoo.com highlighted that fan reactions on social media ranged from criticizing the move as a selfish oversight to defending the notorious pre-game superstitions that drive veteran netminders. While Bobrovsky’s routine demands that he be the first player on the ice, ca.news.yahoo.com pointed out that he had previously allowed rookies a clear path during his tenure with other franchises, making the Toronto incident an unintended anomaly.

Bobrovsky Offers an Apology and Clears the Air

Speaking to the media on Friday, Bobrovsky addressed the viral stir by clarifying that there was no malice behind his timing. As dailyfaceoff.com detailed, the veteran netminder admitted he simply lost track of the schedule in the moments leading up puck drop.

Photo: Yahoo News Canada

“I completely forgot, I didn’t think about it, I didn’t mean to do that,” Bobrovsky stated, adding with a lighthearted quip reported by dailyfaceoff.com, “I pretended like it was my first game, too.”

The interaction between the two teammates remains entirely amicable off the ice. Earlier in the offseason, McKenna willingly handed over his preferred sweater number 72 to Bobrovsky—who wore it through the majority of his career—shifting to number 92 for his debut campaign with the Maple Leafs, according to ca.news.yahoo.com. McKenna’s family, including his mother, grandmother, and roughly 14 supporters who traveled from Whitehorse, Yukon, were in attendance at Scotiabank Arena to witness the unusual start to his professional career.

Statistical Context and Early Season Schedule

Player Team Role Early Season Stats (2026-27) Sergei Bobrovsky Starting Goaltender 24 shots faced, 3 goals allowed (vs. MTL) Gavin McKenna Rookie Winger 0 points, -2 rating, 2 turnovers (2 GP)

While the pre-game mix-up generated headlines across sports media, McKenna’s transition to the NHL has presented normal early-season hurdles on the score sheet. Through the team’s opening contests, McKenna remains in search of his first career point, carrying a -2 rating through two games. However, as dailyfaceoff.com observed, the young forward has flashed elite creativity, highlighted by a sequence where he faked a between-the-legs shot to set up a teammate.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

The Maple Leafs opened their campaign with a tightly contested 3-2 loss against the Montreal Canadiens. Following a busy opening week featuring games against the Ottawa Senators and a homestand concluding with the Nashville Predators, Toronto continues to balance the integration of its generational rookie with the veteran habits of its star-studded roster.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.