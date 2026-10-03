Trump Weighs in on Netanyahu Warning Allegations Ahead of Israel Vote

Donald Trump commented on reports alleging that the Prime Minister of Israel ignored advance warnings about the October 7, 2023 attacks, while noting that the Prime Minister of Israel faces a difficult election at the end of October, as reported by Vietnam.vn and ThaiPublica.

The remarks from the US President arrive as the Prime Minister of Israel prepares for a challenging political contest in late October, according to Vietnam.vn. Early in September, media in the Middle East revealed that the United Arab Emirates and Egypt had warned the Prime Minister of Israel that Hamas was preparing a major assault in October 2023. ThaiPublica noted that new details indicate the Israeli leader received direct intelligence warnings from sources tied to Palestinian channels, yet allegedly dismissed them.

According to the news report, Trump stated to TIME magazine that these allegations do not necessarily mean the Prime Minister of Israel will lose his political standing. “This allegation doesn’t mean Bibi will lose his political status,” Trump said, adding that while critics frequently claim the Prime Minister’s time is up—much as they have said about Trump himself—he would never underestimate the Israeli leader.

Trump maintained that his primary focus remains assisting the government in Tel Aviv to defend Israel. He added that if the Prime Minister of Israel had known an attack was imminent, “he would have done something to prevent it,” as cited by the news report. Meanwhile, the office of the Prime Minister of Israel has denied the allegations.

The Prime Minister has conversely criticized Israeli security officials for failing to wake him on the morning of October 7, 2023, when Hamas forces launched their surprise assault on southern Israel. According to the news report, the Prime Minister pointed to multiple signals recognized by former military and intelligence chiefs, questioning why those officials did not alert him directly.

These mounting controversies directly affect political sentiment ahead of Israel’s upcoming general elections scheduled for October 27, as reported by ThaiPublica. The debate centers around a security failure that preceded a conflict that has since resulted in high casualties across the region, with ThaiPublica noting that the war between Israel and Hamas has claimed the lives of more than 73,000 Palestinians.

Global Diplomacy and UNGA81 Focus on Peace and Artificial Intelligence

While leaders navigate domestic political battles in the Middle East, the international community has grappled with wider security concerns at the United Nations. The 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) officially concluded its general debate on September 28, 2026, after six days of speeches by 194 delegations in New York, Prachatai reported.

Photo: Vietnam.vn

Khalilur Rahman, President of UNGA81, noted in his closing statement that “peace” was the most frequently uttered term during the proceedings. Representatives persistently called for an immediate end to conflicts in Gaza, the wider Middle East, Ukraine, Sudan, and Myanmar, urging compliance with the United Nations Charter and international law to protect civilians.

Photo: Thai PBS

At the same time, technological governance took a prominent slot on the global agenda. Prachatai reported that “artificial intelligence” (AI) was mentioned by 128 delegations, outstripping discussions on both “human rights” and “climate change.” António Guterres, delivering what AP reported as an outgoing farewell address before the end of his tenure, opened the debate on September 22 by asserting that humanity’s future depends on four critical tests of power: war and peace, climate, artificial intelligence, and inequality.

Overview of UNGA81 General Debate Metrics and Key Developments Metric / Focus Area Details from UNGA81 Total Delegations 194 national delegations participated over six days. Most Mentioned Term “Peace” (focused on Gaza, Middle East, Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar). Technology Focus “Artificial Intelligence (AI)” mentioned by 128 delegations, surpassing human rights and climate change. Security Council Status Conducted three rounds of voting for a new Secretary-General without reaching a final conclusion.

As the 81st session continues its operational work through September 2027, member states have shifted their focus to committee negotiations, budgetary oversight, and administrative appointments, according to Prachatai.